All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. Laura Ortín
  6. 2017
  Lano Fruits Office / Laura Ortín

Lano Fruits Office / Laura Ortín

  03:00 - 28 April, 2017
Lano Fruits Office / Laura Ortín
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

© David Frutos

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

From the architect. LANO FRUITS new office. They are ‘oranges brokers’. This office distributes fruits all over the world.
The project connects two bordering spaces. One of them was used as a warehouse, the other one, in which they worked, was the result of many previous failed remodellings. They needed more natural light, acoustic and thermal comfort, collective spaces, rest rooms, and especially cosy atmosphere. 

Isometric
Isometric
Plan
Plan
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The Restoration is carried out by the reinforcement of the structure with a delicate concrete operation. The reorganization of pipes allows to maintain the original height. And the opening of a skylight provides a lot of natural light during the working day. 

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The Architecture starts at the coffee break area, the hall for workers and sporadic visitors. They
are accompanied by a continuous and light polycarbonate line that defines the most private spaces. Halfway there is an "office landscape" under the soft zenithal light.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

There are no studies. They prefer a space of meetings and confidences which is cosier.
In the middle of the office there is an Orange Tree, a living element, a minimum garden that balances the work rhythms.

Cross Section
Cross Section
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The floor is a twisted PVC colour triangulation. It also covers some blind parts of the partition to hide the toilet and the broom closet.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section

The main lighting is lifted off the ceiling with circular lamps of kind light. In the meeting
room there are long arm wall lamps. They light up in a more domestic way this relaxed space.
The Furniture is pretty, comfortable, resistant and cheap. The black meeting table
and the wooden chairs provide comfort and simplicity. The entrance armchair in pistachio green brighten the area up and the two armchairs with yellow buttons and socks on the legs offer a relaxing atmosphere in the confidential room.
In short this new design obtenins a more lively and comfortable office that creates functionality
and kindness space.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
