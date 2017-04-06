World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
  5. NMD NOMADAS
  6. 2016
  Casa Guaparo / NMD NOMADAS

Casa Guaparo / NMD NOMADAS

  13:00 - 6 April, 2017
Casa Guaparo / NMD NOMADAS
Casa Guaparo / NMD NOMADAS, © Víctor Hugo Navarro
© Víctor Hugo Navarro

© Víctor Hugo Navarro

  • Architects

    NMD NOMADAS

  • Location

    Calle 175, Naguanagua 2005, Carabobo, Venezuela

  • Design Directors

    Claudia Urdaneta, Farid Chacón, Francisco Mustieles, Víctor Martínez

  • Design Team

    Betzy Fernández, Paola Márquez, Angélica Cerero

  • Area

    527.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Víctor Hugo Navarro

  • Consultant in Landscape Architecture

    Astrid Petzold

  • Structural engineer

    José Ramírez

  • Electrical engineer

    Fernando Domínguez

  • 2D and 3D Digitization

    Janeth Boza

  • 3D Images

    Daniel Ferrer, MAAP3D
© Víctor Hugo Navarro
© Víctor Hugo Navarro

From the architect. In the tropics, the rooms of a house may be inner and outer spaces overlapping each other; nature and the house are everywhere.

© Víctor Hugo Navarro
© Víctor Hugo Navarro

It also seeks to express in the house a way of being characterized by understanding the inner and outer as domestic, even in the public and the open; where the exterior and interior are continuous as an expression without barriers of that expanded domesticity.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor

The house is located on the grounds of an old drive-in movie theater in the city of Valencia, industrial capital of Venezuela. This drive-in movie had already shaped the terrain in an east-west direction, cutting part of the slope of a hill and introducing a slope toward what was the screen of the cinema. The house is located next to one of those cuts of the land, on the high part of the slope.

© Víctor Hugo Navarro
© Víctor Hugo Navarro

The basic idea is to provide the construction of spaces that can interact with the outside directly, linking the people with the surrounding nature and so the house does not become an airtight case that loses its connection to the outside, and also respecting the natural relief of most of the terrain.

Section A
Section A

The strategy implemented in Guaparo House is to conceive the interior spaces as external and vice versa; therefore it is presented as a succession of unfolded interiors and exteriors sliding rooms:

Two contained patios point out, with nature and light, the border between the private and the social.
A swimming channel accompanies it in its lengthwise course.

© Víctor Hugo Navarro
© Víctor Hugo Navarro

Outdoor terraces, arranged in all its facades in different ways: the terrace next to the room generates the duplication of a closed space and when opening the doors generates a space open to the pool and outdoors; the terrace next to the kitchen generates an exit space to services but at the same time a space that will make working in the kitchen much more pleasant thanks to the connection with the outside; and the private terrace next to the rooms that incorporates he green from outside to the space of rest.

© Víctor Hugo Navarro
© Víctor Hugo Navarro

A half underground and covered terrace, as a plaza, will be the scene of multiple activities in which the intention of an open air cinema, in direct contact with the green areas, prevails.

© Víctor Hugo Navarro
© Víctor Hugo Navarro

This succession of interiors and exteriors is accompanied by a horizontal ribbon that comes in and out, defining and showing the sliding rooms, enabling the interior-exterior domesticity. Underneath the ribbon, the interior-exterior dilation of the rooms of the house is framed, while, above, the ribbon defines exclusively in glass, the relationship of the interior with the natural environment where the house is located: on the skirt of the hill and the sky above, the relationship with the afterlife.

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of
Cite: "Casa Guaparo / NMD NOMADAS" 06 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868170/casa-guaparo-nmd-nomadas/>
