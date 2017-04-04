World
The Mod Apartment in Kyiv / Sergey Makhno Architects

  • 22:00 - 4 April, 2017
The Mod Apartment in Kyiv / Sergey Makhno Architects
The Mod Apartment in Kyiv / Sergey Makhno Architects, © Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

From the architect. The space of this mod apartment reflects simplicity interpreted with an eye for details and emphasizing textures and tactility. Sergey Makhno team has put no strict boundaries among the first-floor zones in technological and multifunctional interior, in order to keep it airy. They avoided working with a pile of details and focused on the core needs instead. All the storages were built in to keep the visual clarity.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
First Floor
First Floor
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Despite minimalist mood, the apartment was filled with touches meaning a lot to owners and based on their tastes. Sergey Makhno: We worked with personalities and the context. He likes reading. She likes contemporary arts. Thus, a living room functions as a library, thanks to a giant bookshelf, whilst other spaces serve as a mini gallery containing art pieces.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Art objects were as much construction materials as wood. The interplay was important for the project as these objects give a more sophisticated feel and bring emotions to the space.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

The raw concrete was employed for the primary backdrop and complemented with pure white in the kitchen and decorative copper wall in the main room. The light ash on the floor added the warm feeling. The wooden kitchen and furniture are of similar hues and match the floor.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
Second Floor
Second Floor
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

A spectacular view out of the windows was the additional point to leave the interior laconic. Sunrise and sunsets become the organic part of design. The milk blinds convert the space into the solitary shelter once more privacy is required.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

Cite: "The Mod Apartment in Kyiv / Sergey Makhno Architects" 04 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868165/the-mod-apartment-in-kyiv-sergey-makhno-architects/>
