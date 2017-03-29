SOM to Lead Major Restoration of New York's Waldorf Astoria

Save this picture! Lobby. Image © Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP/ rendering by Methanoia Inc.

The Waldorf Astoria New York has released plans for a top to bottom restoration and revitalization of the building’s historically landmarked exterior and interior space, to be carried out by architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR). If approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, the restoration will be among the most complex and intensive landmark preservation efforts in New York City history.

Save this picture! Exterior. Image © Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP/ rendering by Methanoia Inc.

Restoration plans call for the revival of many of the hotel’s Art Deco elements that have been lost through previous alteration. All of the building’s landmarked spaces, including the Lexington Entry, Lobby and “Peacock Alley,” will be preserved, while hotel amenities will be modernized for an enhanced visitor experience.

In addition to the restoration of the public and event spaces, the Waldorf plans to feature new guest rooms, suites and condominiums.

“We have assembled a world-class design team with unparalleled experience restoring and revitalizing historic properties to create a proposed plan that treats the Waldorf Astoria New York’s history with respect and dedication to detail,” said Brandon Dong, Anbang Insurance Group, which owns the Waldorf Astoria New York. “The restoration of the beautiful landmarked spaces is central to the Waldorf Astoria New York’s future as a New York City icon and global destination.”

Save this picture! Lexington Entry. Image © Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP/ rendering by Methanoia Inc.

SOM has had previous experience working on restoration and adaptive reuse project for several other New York City landmarks, including Moynihan Train Hall, the General Electric Building headquarters and the Lever House.

“Our design for the Waldorf Astoria New York reclaims the full potential of one of New York City’s most legendary buildings and opens a new chapter in the hotel’s celebrated history,” commented Roger Duffy, Design Partner, SOM. “The Waldorf Astoria has been an audacious civic icon since it first opened in 1931, and we are honored to be leading the effort to restore this Art Deco masterpiece, while turning it into a world-class destination for the 21st century.”

Save this picture! "Peacock Alley". Image © Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP/ rendering by Methanoia Inc.

Interior design PYR works exclusively on five-star luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants and private residences. They have also worked with Waldorf Astoria in recent times – including the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, scheduled to open in June of this year.

“Protecting the spirit of this iconic property and reflecting its history through a modern, more forward-thinking lens will be at the heart of the hotel’s interior design. From the overall atmosphere down to the finest Art Deco details, American grandeur and international glamour will meet in the Waldorf Astoria New York – no other hotel in New York will compare,” said Pierre-Yves Rochon, Principal and Global Design Director, PYR.

Save this picture! Park Avenue Foyer. Image © Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP/ rendering by Methanoia Inc.

The Waldorf Astoria New York originally opened in 1893 on the present-day site of the Empire State Building, before moving to its Park Avenue location in 1931. The building was designated an official New York City landmark in 1993, with its marquee interior spaces receiving landmark status in 2017.

The entire renovation is expected to take two to three years.

News via Waldorf Astoria.