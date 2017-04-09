Experience Renzo Piano's Valletta City Gate Through This Captivating Photo Series

Within the framework of the recent election of Malta to the Presidency of the Council of the European Union—a position that will be held through June 2017—architectural photographer Danica O. Kus has created a photo series detailing Renzo Piano Building Workshop’s Valletta City Gate in Malta.

Completed in 2014, the project is composed of four parts: the Valletta City Gate and site, an open-air theater “machine,” a Parliament building, and landscaped space. Experience the project in beautiful detail though the photo series, after the break.

News via: Danica O. Kus Photography.

Valletta City Gate / Renzo Piano Building Workshop 17 Architecture Project (Valletta) D.Franceschin, P.Colonna, P.Pires da Fonte, S.Giorgio-Marrano, N.Baniahmad, A.Boucsein, J.Da Nova, T.Gantner, N.Delevaux, N. Byrelid, R.Tse, B.Alves de Campos, J.LaBoskey, A.Panchasara, A.Thompson; S.Moreau Acoustics, Civil, Structural and MEP engineering Stone Consultant Theatre Consultant Landscaping Theatre Special Equipment From the architect.