AVA Building / Marsino Arquitectura

Architects Marsino Arquitectura

Location Av. Armendariz, Miraflores Lima 18, Peru

Marsino Arquitectura Architects Team Jorge Marsino Prado, María Inés Buzzoni Garnham

MARCAN Architects Team Rodrigo Martínez

Area 18310.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Nicolás Saieh , Juan Solano Ojasi

Client MARCAN Inmobiliaria y Constructora, Ing. Humberto Martínez Díaz

Architects Associates Miranda Arquitectos / Anteproyecto, Atelier R+R

Marsino Arquitectura Collaborators Francisca Valenzuela, Yesica Miranda

Collaborators Architects Karina Puente, Lorena Hurtado

MARCAN Collaborators Danny Murguía (Ingeniero), Felipe Carrasco (Ingeniero Constructor)

Calculation Project PRISMA Ingenieros

Electrical Project Jaime Alca

Sanitary Project Luis Segovia

Weather Project Jussef Liban

Illumination Project HILITE

Landscape Project Rafael Cubas Martins

Kitchen Project VANESSA

3D images MARCAN

Constructor MARCAN Constructora More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The project tries (seeks or aims) to make visible the current moment of the city of Lima, and especially the neighborhood of Miraflores, in which the great cultural density of Lima is intermingled with cosmopolitan lifestyle. This is expressed in all the temporal spheres of society, reaching its best formal representations in literature, decoration and gastronomy.

This cultural density is perfectly combined with a good amount of sophistication and results in the great Peruvian cuisine that surprises the world in the current fervid foodie scene, as it was recently described by the NY Times.

An initial concept then appears, which allows us to advance under a guideline: SOPHISTICATION.

The challenge was to build a building that reflects this value and initial concept, through design, with the challenge of consolidating itself as the best residential building in Lima and as a reference in South America.

How not to replicate this concept in Architecture ?, How should be a project that speaks the same language? That is the initial challenge.

This initial concept forced us (and allowed us) to advance in a long discussion that was giving shape to the project, even without even thinking about its Architecture ... what Is SOPHISTICATED ?, How is a sophisticated structure ?, How is a sophisticated program ?, How is a sophisticated department ?, How should be its spaces? ... its finished ?, etc.

Just as the kitchen attempts to rescue the roots of this Peruvian cultural density, the challenge is - from Architecture - to rescue the modernism of Miraflores. The one that had been lost by the growing insecurity and that today, with a more secure city, recovers all sense. How to recover the dignity of public space, how to integrate the pedestrian, this new citizen of Miraflores: cosmopolitan, urban, cultured and sophisticated, in a building that inspires "life from another angle."