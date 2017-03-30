World
AVA Building / Marsino Arquitectura

  13:00 - 30 March, 2017
AVA Building / Marsino Arquitectura
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

© Nicolás Saieh

  • Architects

    Marsino Arquitectura

  • Location

    Av. Armendariz, Miraflores Lima 18, Peru

  • Marsino Arquitectura Architects Team

    Jorge Marsino Prado, María Inés Buzzoni Garnham

  • MARCAN Architects Team

    Rodrigo Martínez

  • Area

    18310.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nicolás Saieh , Juan Solano Ojasi

  • Client

    MARCAN Inmobiliaria y Constructora, Ing. Humberto Martínez Díaz

  • Architects Associates

    Miranda Arquitectos / Anteproyecto, Atelier R+R

  • Marsino Arquitectura Collaborators

    Francisca Valenzuela, Yesica Miranda

  • Collaborators Architects

    Karina Puente, Lorena Hurtado

  • MARCAN Collaborators

    Danny Murguía (Ingeniero), Felipe Carrasco (Ingeniero Constructor)

  • Calculation Project

    PRISMA Ingenieros

  • Electrical Project

    Jaime Alca

  • Sanitary Project

    Luis Segovia

  • Weather Project

    Jussef Liban

  • Illumination Project

    HILITE

  • Landscape Project

    Rafael Cubas Martins

  • Kitchen Project

    VANESSA

  • 3D images

    MARCAN

  • Constructor

    MARCAN Constructora
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

From the architect. The project tries (seeks or aims) to make visible the current moment of the city of Lima, and especially the neighborhood of Miraflores, in which the great cultural density of Lima is intermingled with cosmopolitan lifestyle. This is expressed in all the temporal spheres of society, reaching its best formal representations in literature, decoration and gastronomy.

© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

This cultural density is perfectly combined with a good amount of sophistication and results in the great Peruvian cuisine that surprises the world in the current fervid foodie scene, as it was recently described by the NY Times.

© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Juan Solano Ojasi
© Juan Solano Ojasi

An initial concept then appears, which allows us to advance under a guideline: SOPHISTICATION.

Section
Section

The challenge was to build a building that reflects this value and initial concept, through design, with the challenge of consolidating itself as the best residential building in Lima and as a reference in South America.

© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

How not to replicate this concept in Architecture ?, How should be a project that speaks the same language? That is the initial challenge.

© Nicolás Saieh
© Nicolás Saieh

This initial concept forced us (and allowed us) to advance in a long discussion that was giving shape to the project, even without even thinking about its Architecture ... what Is SOPHISTICATED ?, How is a sophisticated structure ?, How is a sophisticated program ?, How is a sophisticated department ?, How should be its spaces? ... its finished ?, etc.

Just as the kitchen attempts to rescue the roots of this Peruvian cultural density, the challenge is - from Architecture - to rescue the modernism of Miraflores. The one that had been lost by the growing insecurity and that today, with a more secure city, recovers all sense. How to recover the dignity of public space, how to integrate the pedestrian, this new citizen of Miraflores: cosmopolitan, urban, cultured and sophisticated, in a building that inspires "life from another angle."

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartments Peru
Cite: "AVA Building / Marsino Arquitectura" [Edificio AVA / Marsino Arquitectura] 30 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868117/ava-building-marsino-arquitectura/>
