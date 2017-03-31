World
  JN2678 Building / Estudio Cubero Rubio

JN2678 Building / Estudio Cubero Rubio

  • 11:00 - 31 March, 2017
JN2678 Building / Estudio Cubero Rubio
JN2678 Building / Estudio Cubero Rubio, © Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

© Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa © Ramiro Sosa +29

  • Architects

    Estudio Cubero Rubio

  • Location

    Jorge Newbery 2678, C1426CXX CABA, Argentina

  • Architect in Charge

    Arq. Juan Pedro Rubio, Ing. Agustín Cubero

  • Area

    1179.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ramiro Sosa

  • Architects Interior Design Project

    Patricia Mezzadra, Carola Moris

  • Architects Collaborators in Project

    Juan Pablo Castellano, Ayelen Garcia Palma, Andrea Anselmo, Gabriel Schesak

  • Architects Collaborators in Direction of Work

    Gabriel Schesak

  • Architects Collaborators

    Maria Gabioud, Romina Garino, Brian Gorban, Maia Lax

  • Collaborators

    Leonardo Trabattoni, Mailen Pellegrino

  • Customer

    Inversores Privados
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

From the architect. The Jorge Newbery 2678 apartment building project results from two volumes of four levels each placed in front and the back of the lot.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Twelve apartments take place in those two volumes, with units of 1, 2, and 3 rooms that are divided into 6 units each. The main volume, placed in the front of the lot it´s crowned with a green terrace of common use to all the building. These volumes are linked to each other through a system of walkways that determine an inner-outer circulation connected to a large virtual center that satisfies the needs of lighting next to a visual integration of nature and the built urban environment, redefining the way of living the contemporary housing of medium density.

Isometric
Isometric

The apartments are synthetic, refined and contemporary, some of them have a balcony-terrace as the element of direct extension towards the urban space, while others have terraces witch are conformed as the building withdraws in order to adequate to the construction code.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The materials that conform the building are the result of a research based on the elements with which our city is composed; reinforced concrete, bricks and steel. Faithful materials that together give durability and validity.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

Towards the main façade, the balconies are contained into a frame of a mobile metallic lattice that not only acts like an esthetic characteristic of the building, but also it is an efficient tool to shade theintense incidence of the north-west sun, as well as it conforms a needed limit between the balcony and the complex urban space.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Fourth Floor
Fourth Floor
© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa

The building suggest the subtle condition of anonymity, meanwhile seek to reconfigure, from its material and programmatic sincerity, the already accepted characteristics of the contemporary human habitation.

© Ramiro Sosa
© Ramiro Sosa
Cite: "JN2678 Building / Estudio Cubero Rubio" 31 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868110/edificio-jn2678-estudio-cubero-rubio/>
