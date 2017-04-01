World
Public Library and Socio-Cultural Center / Singular Studio

  • 13:00 - 1 April, 2017
Public Library and Socio-Cultural Center / Singular Studio
Public Library and Socio-Cultural Center / Singular Studio, © David Frutos
  • Architects

    Singular Studio

  • Location

    03730 Xàbia, Alicante, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    J. Moragues, F. Nieto, R. Paternina

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014

  • Photographs

    David Frutos
© David Frutos
From the architect. This building, conceived with a hybrid use of Public Library and Socio-Cultural Center, is located in the seaside neighborhood of Javea, near the port. This is the reason why, after a process of architectural approach, it has been inspired by reasons related to the sea ... metal facade vibrates, has three dimensions and simulates movement, such as sea surface. The facade treatment, as a light metal skin that envelops the whole volume, aims to boost its weightlessness without touching the ground plane. It is a large box or floating cage, a huge metal fishing net as those in the nearby port.

Isometric
Isometric

The project addresses a dual program with a single compact volume of rectangular shape that uses all permitted parameters of local urban planning. There are three floors above the ground and a half-buried floor that gives access to the back yard where is located the main hall of the socio-cultural center. A perforation on the top floor generates an outside patio, breaking the uniformity of volume along with the lateral incision, which is the outside stairway of evacuation. 

© David Frutos
The ground floor opens to the outside through a glass enclosure to reach the entrance, sheltering the more public program and the room for children's activities. The uses of library are disposed at higher levels, with diffuse natural light through the outer skin, which gives a more private character for concentration on reading.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Two large interior voids connect the three main levels of the building, generating successive spaces with diagonal perspectives.

Sections
Sections
Section
Section

The metal skin has been specifically designed to ensure sun penetration through it during winter while avoiding solar gaining in summer. With this strategy, and also with other bioclimatic issues such us cross ventilation, biodynamic lighting, natural isolation, etc, the building has obtained the highest sustainable qualification.

© David Frutos
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Library Community Center Spain
