Public Library and Socio-Cultural Center / Singular Studio

+39

Architects Singular Studio

Location 03730 Xàbia, Alicante, Spain

Architect in Charge J. Moragues, F. Nieto, R. Paternina

Area 0.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs David Frutos

Manufacturers Loading...

Other Participants Laura Solbes, Sara Marí, Dionisio Henarejos, Laura Marí More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This building, conceived with a hybrid use of Public Library and Socio-Cultural Center, is located in the seaside neighborhood of Javea, near the port. This is the reason why, after a process of architectural approach, it has been inspired by reasons related to the sea ... metal facade vibrates, has three dimensions and simulates movement, such as sea surface. The facade treatment, as a light metal skin that envelops the whole volume, aims to boost its weightlessness without touching the ground plane. It is a large box or floating cage, a huge metal fishing net as those in the nearby port.

The project addresses a dual program with a single compact volume of rectangular shape that uses all permitted parameters of local urban planning. There are three floors above the ground and a half-buried floor that gives access to the back yard where is located the main hall of the socio-cultural center. A perforation on the top floor generates an outside patio, breaking the uniformity of volume along with the lateral incision, which is the outside stairway of evacuation.

The ground floor opens to the outside through a glass enclosure to reach the entrance, sheltering the more public program and the room for children's activities. The uses of library are disposed at higher levels, with diffuse natural light through the outer skin, which gives a more private character for concentration on reading.

Two large interior voids connect the three main levels of the building, generating successive spaces with diagonal perspectives.

The metal skin has been specifically designed to ensure sun penetration through it during winter while avoiding solar gaining in summer. With this strategy, and also with other bioclimatic issues such us cross ventilation, biodynamic lighting, natural isolation, etc, the building has obtained the highest sustainable qualification.