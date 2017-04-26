World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Workshop
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Squire and Partners
  6. 2017
  7. The Studio / Squire and Partners

The Studio / Squire and Partners

  • 02:00 - 26 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Studio / Squire and Partners
Save this picture!
The Studio / Squire and Partners, © Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

© James Jones © Hufton & Crow © Hufton & Crow © James Jones +37

  • Project Manager

    Rougemont Property Consultants

  • Services

    GDM Partnership

  • Structure

    Akera Engineers

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Exigere
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

From the architect. The Studio was created by revitalising a former Victorian depository to provide two floors of bespoke open plan office with an animated street frontage. The unit is the latest in a series of Greencoat projects where Squire and Partners has collaborated with Derwent London to extensively refurbish and extend a family of Victorian industrial buildings to deliver bespoke creative workspace, over a 20 year period. 

Save this picture!
© James Jones
© James Jones

Externally, a metal framed glazed entrance screen with a latticed metal fascia affords views in and out of the space, accessed by a 3m high door with a full height brushed brass pull handle. The reception area has a polished concrete floor leading to two matt black steel staircases which feature a laser cut pattern and exposed bronze countersunk screws. A platform lift is encased with two layers of patterned mesh in fine brass and black copper plate. Office spaces are provided at lower and upper ground levels, linked by a top lit central lightwell spanned by a black steel bridge, which draws natural light deep into the plan.

Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

The industrial character of the building was a strong influence on the design, which sought to retain elements of the robust structure within a modern open plan workspace. Existing features such as vaulted concrete ceilings, brick walls and ochre coloured lifting beams were exposed to their raw state, and highlighted with modern light fittings, while other industrial mechanisms such as sliding doors, pulleys and window shutters were refurbished to reference the former use. 

Save this picture!
© Hufton & Crow
© Hufton & Crow

Original Victorian colours found within the building informed a palette for feature elements such as structural beams in Signal Black and cast iron columns in Colchester Lathe Green. Inspiration was taken from existing patterns and motifs to create a series of contemporary elements including bespoke laser-cut casings for heating/cooling units and patterned floor tiles in the WCs.

Save this picture!
© James Jones
© James Jones
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Workshop United Kingdom
Cite: "The Studio / Squire and Partners" 26 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868104/the-studio-squire-and-partners/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »