Mecanoo and Gispen's Design Modular Furniture Collection for Flexible Learning Environments

Dutch firm Mecanoo has partnered with furniture manufacturer Gispen to create a new collection of modular and customizable furniture geared specifically towards a variety working and learning environments. HUBB has been designed to adapt to a range of working requirements and scenarios, seamlessly accommodating different collaborative activities and individual work preferences.

“The ideal working and learning environment offers zones for focused activity, collaboration and socializing, each characterized by different activities,” explained the design team. “Utilizing the modular HUBB furniture concept, different zones flow seamlessly into each other, accumulating in a landscape that has the flexibility to be tailored to what’s required at that moment."

The collection consists of a series of elements that combine to provide multiple combinations, functioning around a single core. Different furniture configurations include stand-alone, wall integrated, and custom diner-style booths, all of which can be rearranged as users see fit. Chairs can be used individually, combine to create benches, or merge to form a focused working hub with the addition of a roof piece, as dictated by work and learning requirements.

Responsibly sourced timber, PET and steel have all been used in the manufacture of the furniture, keeping in line with Mecanoo and Gispen’s sustainable ideals. Based on circular economy principles, which aim to prevent material shortage and waste, all elements of the collection are fully reusable and demountable, offering longer lifespans.

HUBB has already been implemented at the Fontys University of Applied Sciences in the transformation of a formerly vacant space into a new multipurpose learning environment. Both Mecanoo and Gispen are keen to explore the future of learning, by “creating environments where creativity, innovation and identity flourish, and where people can exchange ideas and inspire one another.”

The HUBB collection can be viewed on Gispen’s website, and more information on the project can be found here.

News via Mecanoo.

