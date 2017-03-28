World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Renderings Revealed of SHoP and West 8's $3.5 Billion Schuylkill Yards Project

New Renderings Revealed of SHoP and West 8's $3.5 Billion Schuylkill Yards Project

New Renderings Revealed of SHoP and West 8's $3.5 Billion Schuylkill Yards Project
Save this picture!
New Renderings Revealed of SHoP and West 8's $3.5 Billion Schuylkill Yards Project, © SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust

New renderings and information have been revealed for SHoP and West 8’s Schuylkill Yards masterplan envisioned for University City in Philadelphia. Announced last March, the project comprises 14 new buildings on a 14-acre site off the Schuylkill River and around 30th Street Station, the country’s third busiest Amtrak station.

© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust © SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust © SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust © SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust +10

Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust

Focusing on public areas, the plan calls for 6.5 million square feet of revamped green space and streetscapes, including the elliptical Drexel Square; a “shared esplanade” along JFK Boulevard; new cyclist infrastructure on the main thoroughfare of Market Street; and an indoor public space called “The Wintergarden.”

Also on Market Street, a 627,000-square-foot office tower named “3101 Market East” and a 247,000-square-foot hotel will be constructed.

Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust

In total, the scheme is estimated to cost $6.5 billion, offering an abundance of new amenities to the neighborhood of University City, so named for its many universities and institutions including the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, and several other science and medical institutions.

Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust

The plan will presumably be integrated into the adjacent 30th Street Station Precinct masterplan announced by SOM last fall.

For more information, check out Schuylkill Yards’ new brochure, here.

News via Brandywine Realty Trust.

Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
Save this picture!
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust
© SHoP Architects / West8. Courtesy Brandywine Realty Trust

SHoP and West 8 to Masterplan Philadelphia's "Schuylkill Yards"

Working with Drexel University and master developer Brandywine Realty Trust, SHoP and West 8 will transform 14-acres of existing underutilized land with 6.5-acres of public open space to create a collaborative mixed-use neighborhood in Philadelphia 's University City submarket.

SOM Reveals Plans for New Urban District Around Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has released plans for a new mixed-use urban district for Philadelphia's 30th Street Station Precinct. In response to projections showing significant increases in transit activity in the coming decades, the project calls for a transformation of the existing Beaux Arts train station and surrounding neighborhood of University City.

