One North / Holst Architecture

+20

Other Participants Karuna Consortium, LCC, Froelich Consulting Engineers, KPFF Consulting Engineers, McKinstry More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. One North is an innovative commercial development that was designed with a clear set of values involving community, environment, and resiliency. The project provides office and retail space on a brownfield site, with a focus on maximizing energy efficiency, reducing waste and consumption, and sharing resources with the community. Coupled with a strong commitment to neighborhood values and collaboration, One North represents an entirely different approach to commercial buildings.

Composed of three mixed-use office buildings with ground-floor retail, the development surrounds a new 14,000 square feet courtyard intended to create a vibrant community space for use by both tenants and the neighborhood. Purpose-built to achieve exceptional energy efficiency through a blend of leading-edge strategies, the Karuna East (4 stories) and West (5 stories) Buildings at One North were modeled to perform 50% more efficiently than a typical new building in Oregon. They are also expected to be 60% more efficient than the average US office building, including existing buildings.

Sustainability strategies include a super-insulated airtight building envelope, exterior shading, and locally-sourced and sustainably-harvested wood siding. The design team also implemented highly efficient mechanical systems and the near-elimination of thermal bridges. The Karuna East & West Buildings both have photovoltaic arrays for on-site electrical production (71 kw), thermally broken doors and windows for energy efficiency, and insulation on all sides of the buildings, including the foundation.

Minimal on-site parking encourages public transportation, walking, and bicycling. Instrument, an independent digital creative agency, occupies the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors of the East Building, with retail on the ground floor, and the West Building is home to several commercial office and retail tenants.