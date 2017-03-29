World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. United States
  5. Holst Architecture
  6. 2015
  7. One North / Holst Architecture

One North / Holst Architecture

  • 09:00 - 29 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
One North / Holst Architecture
Save this picture!
One North / Holst Architecture, © Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

© Andrew Pogue © Andrew Pogue © Andrew Pogue © Andrew Pogue +20

  • Other Participants

    Karuna Consortium, LCC, Froelich Consulting Engineers, KPFF Consulting Engineers, McKinstry
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

From the architect. One North is an innovative commercial development that was designed with a clear set of values involving community, environment, and resiliency. The project provides office and retail space on a brownfield site, with a focus on maximizing energy efficiency, reducing waste and consumption, and sharing resources with the community. Coupled with a strong commitment to neighborhood values and collaboration, One North represents an entirely different approach to commercial buildings. 

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Composed of three mixed-use office buildings with ground-floor retail, the development surrounds a new 14,000 square feet courtyard intended to create a vibrant community space for use by both tenants and the neighborhood. Purpose-built to achieve exceptional energy efficiency through a blend of leading-edge strategies, the Karuna East (4 stories) and West (5 stories) Buildings at One North were modeled to perform 50% more efficiently than a typical new building in Oregon. They are also expected to be 60% more efficient than the average US office building, including existing buildings.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Sustainability strategies include a super-insulated airtight building envelope, exterior shading, and locally-sourced and sustainably-harvested wood siding. The design team also implemented highly efficient mechanical systems and the near-elimination of thermal bridges. The Karuna East & West Buildings both have photovoltaic arrays for on-site electrical production (71 kw), thermally broken doors and windows for energy efficiency, and insulation on all sides of the buildings, including the foundation. 

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

Minimal on-site parking encourages public transportation, walking, and bicycling. Instrument, an independent digital creative agency, occupies the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floors of the East Building, with retail on the ground floor, and the West Building is home to several commercial office and retail tenants.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Office Buildings United States
Cite: "One North / Holst Architecture" 29 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868048/one-north-holst-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »