RIBA’s New National Architecture Centre Will Celebrate Liverpool’s Architectural History

Liverpool will soon be home to the Royal Institute of British Architect’s (RIBA) new national centre for architecture, RIBA North, which will be a new focal point for visitors to learn about architecture, as well as the culture and history behind Liverpool’s built environment. Occupying a part of the Mann Island Buildings designed by Broadway Malyan in 2013, RIBA North will offer a host of new opportunities for architectural discovery and education, including exhibitions, lectures, tours, and a digital model of the city.

“At RIBA North, we have a building with museum conditions which will offer a magnificent opportunity to view RIBA’s world-renowned historic collections showing hundreds of years of the UK’s extraordinary architectural history,” explained RIBA President Jane Duncan. “We are particularly proud to strengthen our cultural and creative offering in the north of England, and to enable many more people to explore and understand the enormous impact that architecture and design has on all our lives.”

The centre’s main attraction is the permanent City Gallery, where the public can explore Liverpool’s historical urban development and evolution as a city, while speculating on what the future holds, through the interactive Digital City Model. This 3D model encompasses Liverpool and its surrounding areas, and aims to be a useful tool for architects, planners, and developers as they continue to design for the region’s future.

Alongside a café and a shop, the centre will display temporary exhibitions including the valuable RIBA Collections, which contain architectural drawings, prints, and photographs, dating back to the 15th century.

The first of these exhibitions, titled Liverpool(e): Mover, Shaker, Architectural Risk-Taker, hones in on the city’s ambitious architectural undertakings, as well as its “willingness to take risks and consider audacious schemes.” As a result of a £67,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, 30 unseen drawings, watercolors, and models from the RIBA Collections will be on display, including the never-built work of Sir Charles Nicholson, Philip Webb, Sir Denys Lasdun and Graeme Shankland.

“We’re proud of our heritage in the city, which is why we have focused on bringing so much of it back to life, and I have high hopes that the RIBA’s presence in the city will increase opportunities to work with other cities across the Northern Powerhouse,” said Joe Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool.

Situated on Liverpool’s waterfront, RIBA North is set to open on June 17th and hopes to provide new opportunities for architectural education and discourse. Learn more about the new national centre here.

News via RIBA