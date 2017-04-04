World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. BAG arquitectura
  6. 2015
  7. Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura

Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 4 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura
Save this picture!
Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura, © Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

© Oscar Hernández © Oscar Hernández © Oscar Hernández © Oscar Hernández +26

  • Architects

    BAG arquitectura

  • Location

    Aguascalientes, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Aldo Ojeda Lopez, Ana Cecilia Saiz

  • Area

    454.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

From the architect. The building lies on a 507m2 ground, nearly at the center of which grows a mesquite tree that was preserved within the building. Because of this, the entire layout of the house gravitates around the tree, thus making it into the foremost element within the intents of this architectural project, and greatly enriching it.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The main front presents several solid volumes, which feature different color and texture qualities. Steel, quarry and small windows endow the project with security and privacy, both of which were heavily stressed by the client.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The house is divided in two floors. The ground floor holds all social spaces, which are united by a double-height large lobby that houses the drawing room. All these spaces open widely to the mesquite tree and take great pride from it. 

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The social-natured main garden, located at the same spot as the mesquite tree, is also united by a small terrace to the private dry-environment garden. The latter is composed of sea stone and a small palm tree, providing the kitchen/dining room with a distinct feeling to that of the larger green area.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 02
Floor Plan 02
Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

The high floor holds the private spaces: main and secondary bedrooms, homework studio, and TV room. This last room lies on a wood-lined volume that delimits the dining room and enables the view of the living room and garden through a double-height. The main bedroom is isolated from the other areas by a privacy-bringing bridge.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández

Through sobriety and sheer elegance, the different finishes seek to bestow unique qualities to each space, by simultaneously differentiating and integrating them.

Save this picture!
© Oscar Hernández
© Oscar Hernández
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Mexico
Cite: "Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura" [Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura] 04 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/868025/casa-mezquite-bag-arquitectura/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »