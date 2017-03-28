FUX – Collective Housing in Vienna / trans_city

+11

Architects trans_city

Location Fuchsröhrenstraße 17, 1110 Wien, Austria

Architects in Charge Mark Gilbert, Christian Aulinger

Design Team Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert Realisation: Sonja Reisinger Brigitta Sponer, (Project Managers) Michael Pulman, Ricardo Oliveira, Michael Koenig

Area 518.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Hertha Hurnaus, Daniel Hawelka

Manufacturers Loading...

Partner-in-Charge Mark Gilbert

Landscape Büro Kern + Partner

Building Physics Büro Kern + Partner

Structural Planning Buschina & Partner ZT GmbH

Social Coordination Reality Lab / Pöllabauer-Tscherteu KG

Client Heimbau Gemeinnützige Bauträgerges. m.b.H.; MA 11 der Stadt Wien More Specs Less Specs

Supervised housing for adolescents and young men.

This project for group housing may be small in size, but its objectives are generous and substantial. Here, young men with special needs can find a place to call home: a supervised and supportive living environment with opportunities for shared activities as well as places for private retreat.

The layout of the building supports its unusual program, and connects it with its heterogeneous surroundings. The house’s eight individual rooms are located on the uppermost floor. In the middle is the shared living room, the kitchen and a suite for the counselor; cantilevered in front of these rooms is a large, private terrace for the residents. The ground floor is given over to a community room that is shared with the adjacent public housing estate, as well as a broad, open passage, which connects the courtyard of the estate to the public street.

The FUX community housing building mediates between the differing scales and building styles of Vienna's heteromorphic, rapidly developing XI District. The house uses precise massing and haptic, inviting materials to integrate itself harmoniously into the existing, sympathetically ramshackle buildings of the Fuchsenröhrenstraße. The structure is clad in iridescently-stained, larch-wood siding; the undersides of the passage are rendered in stucco. The cladding's tactile edges and shimmering surfaces stand tête-à-tête in dialog with the surrounding milieu.

Towards the street, the building expresses itself as a powerfully articulated and sculptural form whose various edges correspond to the fronts and heights of its neighbors. Seen from the courtyard of the adjacent housing estate, the building’s front appears as a planar surface, which is subsequently interlocked with the estate’s outbuildings to create a single, integrated composition.