World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Austria
  5. trans_city
  6. 2016
  7. FUX – Collective Housing in Vienna / trans_city

FUX – Collective Housing in Vienna / trans_city

  • 05:00 - 28 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FUX – Collective Housing in Vienna / trans_city
Save this picture!
FUX – Collective Housing in Vienna / trans_city, © Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

© Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus © Hertha Hurnaus +11

  • Architects

    trans_city

  • Location

    Fuchsröhrenstraße 17, 1110 Wien, Austria

  • Architects in Charge

    Mark Gilbert, Christian Aulinger

  • Design Team

    Christian Aulinger, Mark Gilbert Realisation: Sonja Reisinger Brigitta Sponer, (Project Managers) Michael Pulman, Ricardo Oliveira, Michael Koenig

  • Area

    518.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hertha Hurnaus, Daniel Hawelka

  • Partner-in-Charge

    Mark Gilbert

  • Landscape

    Büro Kern + Partner

  • Building Physics

    Büro Kern + Partner

  • Structural Planning

    Buschina & Partner ZT GmbH

  • Social Coordination

    Reality Lab / Pöllabauer-Tscherteu KG

  • Client

    Heimbau Gemeinnützige Bauträgerges. m.b.H.; MA 11 der Stadt Wien
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Supervised housing for adolescents and young men.

This project for group housing may be small in size, but its objectives are generous and substantial. Here, young men with special needs can find a place to call home: a supervised and supportive living environment with opportunities for shared activities as well as places for private retreat.

Save this picture!
© Daniel Hawelka
© Daniel Hawelka

The layout of the building supports its unusual program, and connects it with its heterogeneous surroundings. The house’s eight individual rooms are located on the uppermost floor. In the middle is the shared living room, the kitchen and a suite for the counselor; cantilevered in front of these rooms is a large, private terrace for the residents. The ground floor is given over to a community room that is shared with the adjacent public housing estate, as well as a broad, open passage, which connects the courtyard of the estate to the public street. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The FUX community housing building mediates between the differing scales and building styles of Vienna's heteromorphic, rapidly developing XI District. The house uses precise massing and haptic, inviting materials to integrate itself harmoniously into the existing, sympathetically ramshackle buildings of the Fuchsenröhrenstraße. The structure is clad in iridescently-stained, larch-wood siding; the undersides of the passage are rendered in stucco. The cladding's tactile edges and shimmering surfaces stand tête-à-tête in dialog with the surrounding milieu.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Towards the street, the building expresses itself as a powerfully articulated and sculptural form whose various edges correspond to the fronts and heights of its neighbors. Seen from the courtyard of the adjacent housing estate, the building’s front appears as a planar surface, which is subsequently interlocked with the estate’s outbuildings to create a single, integrated composition.

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Save this picture!
© Hertha Hurnaus
© Hertha Hurnaus

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Austria
Cite: "FUX – Collective Housing in Vienna / trans_city" 28 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867970/fux-nil-collective-housing-in-vienna-trans-city/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »