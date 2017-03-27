Wang Shu: "Architecture is Not Just an Object That You Place in the Environment"

[Architecture can] change the life of people and give them a new one right away. This is not a job for normal people to do. This should be the work of God.

In this video from the Louisiana Channel Chinese architect, Pritzker Prize Laureate and co-founder (with Lu Wenyu) of the Amateur Architecture Studio Wang Shu shares his perspective on contemporary architecture and what it means to be an architect today. "Architecture is not just an object that you place in the environment,” Shu explains. "Your experience of the architecture starts far away from the building. Architecture is not only the house in itself; it also includes a big area around it. All of this is architecture."

Save this picture! Amateur Architecture Studio, Regeneration of the Wencun village, 2016. Image © Iwan Baan. Image © Louisiana

His studio focuses on designing buildings and urban spaces that foster community and work from the bottom up: "We think that a society that is good for people to live in starts from the ground. Real culture starts from the ground."

Wang Shu was interviewed by Marc-Christoph Wagner at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark, in March 2017. Until April 30th, the museum is exhibiting the work of Wang Shu.

Via Louisiana Channel.