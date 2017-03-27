World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Wang Shu: "Architecture is Not Just an Object That You Place in the Environment"

Wang Shu: "Architecture is Not Just an Object That You Place in the Environment"

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Wang Shu: "Architecture is Not Just an Object That You Place in the Environment"

[Architecture can] change the life of people and give them a new one right away. This is not a job for normal people to do. This should be the work of God.

In this video from the Louisiana Channel Chinese architect, Pritzker Prize Laureate and co-founder (with Lu Wenyu) of the Amateur Architecture Studio Wang Shu shares his perspective on contemporary architecture and what it means to be an architect today. "Architecture is not just an object that you place in the environment,” Shu explains. "Your experience of the architecture starts far away from the building. Architecture is not only the house in itself; it also includes a big area around it. All of this is architecture."

Save this picture!
Wang Shu: "Architecture is Not Just an Object That You Place in the Environment", Amateur Architecture Studio, Regeneration of the Wencun village, 2016. Image © Iwan Baan. Image © Louisiana
Amateur Architecture Studio, Regeneration of the Wencun village, 2016. Image © Iwan Baan. Image © Louisiana

His studio focuses on designing buildings and urban spaces that foster community and work from the bottom up: "We think that a society that is good for people to live in starts from the ground. Real culture starts from the ground."

Wang Shu was interviewed by Marc-Christoph Wagner at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Denmark, in March 2017. Until April 30th, the museum is exhibiting the work of Wang Shu.

Via Louisiana Channel.

Kenneth Frampton On The Work of Wang Shu and Lu Wenyu

Until April 30th, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark is exhibiting the work of Wang Shu. The first in a new series of monographic exhibitions collectively titled "The Architect's Studio," this show of the work of the 2012 Pritzker Prize winner features an exhibition catalog that includes essays from Kenneth Frampton, Ole Bouman, Yiping Dong and Aric Chen.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos Films & Architecture
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Wang Shu: "Architecture is Not Just an Object That You Place in the Environment"" 27 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867965/wang-shu-architecture-is-not-just-an-object-that-you-place-in-the-environment/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »