World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Theaters & Performance
  4. China
  5. Mailitis Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Shaolin Flying Monks Theatre / Mailitis Architects

Shaolin Flying Monks Theatre / Mailitis Architects

  • 02:00 - 28 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Shaolin Flying Monks Theatre / Mailitis Architects
Save this picture!
Shaolin Flying Monks Theatre / Mailitis Architects, © Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks

© Ansis Starks © Ansis Starks © Ansis Starks © Ansis Starks +24

  • Architects

    Mailitis Architects

  • Location

    Songshan Mountain, Dengfeng, Zhengzhou, China

  • Architect in Charge

    Austris Mailītis, Valters Murāns, Ints Menģelis, Kārlis Melzobs, Dina Suhanova, Andra Odumāne, Jekaterina Olonkina

  • Area

    614.8 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Ansis Starks
Save this picture!
© Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks

From the architect. The Songshan Mountain known as spiritual "Centre of Heaven and Earth" features a significant Buddhist presence. It is home to the Shaolin Monastery, traditionally considered to be the birthplace of Zen Buddhismand Kung-Fu martial arts. Being rich in its extensive history and significant in its cultural impact on the world the place was added to the UNESCO World Heritage list. 

Save this picture!
© Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks

Standing on the top of the Cypress Hill, the Shaolin Flying Monks Theatre's architectural and conceptual image pays respect to the beauty of surrounding nature and the historical heritage of the site. Developed in the shape of two symbols – mountain and tree – it serves as a platform for any kind of scenic arts focusing especially on flying performances. The building method combines modern and ancient technologies – laser-cut steel superstructure supports stone steps handcrafted using local quarry resources.

Save this picture!
© Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks

The building has four basic functional zones: exterior surface, the stage, interior area and engine room. The exterior combines both aesthetical and functional aspects. Stair surface, apart from its usual purpose, is designed to continue the topography of territory, to adjust natural lighting for interior and to provide massive air flow for engines. Upper levels of stairs shape the embracement for the stage – an amphitheatre with a wind tunnel in the middle. The interior of the theatre is organized in three floors and includes all the necessary premises and facilities for visitors and performers. Technical devices are developed by Aerodium team and anchored in the engine room under the stage.

Save this picture!
© Ansis Starks
© Ansis Starks
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Theaters & Performance China
Cite: "Shaolin Flying Monks Theatre / Mailitis Architects" 28 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867963/shaolin-flying-monks-theatre-mailitis-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »