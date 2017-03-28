Huma Klabin / Una Arquitetos

+31

Architects Una Arquitetos

Location Vila Mariana, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Authors Cristiane Muniz, Fábio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

Area 5085.55 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Nelson Kon

Collaborators Eduardo Martorelli, Hugo Bellini, Igor Cortinove, Marta Onofre, Paula Saito, Pedro Domingues Silva, Ana Julia Chiozza, Luisa Cleaver, Marie Lartigue, Thiago Benucci, Julia Jabur Zemella

Huma Team Beatriz Bertho, Fabio Miranda, Felipe de Gerone, Rafael Rossi

Drilling Damasco Penna

Structure Edatec

Installations Etip

Lighting design Studio Serradura

Frames Arqmate

Landscaping Soma

Water Proofing Proiso

Visual Communication Nitsche Arquitetos

Interiors Triplex Arquitetura

Construction Gattaz Engenharia More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. In a city like Sao Paulo, the address signifies a large part of the qualities associated with urban life. Vila Mariana is a neighbourhood where mixed use ensures the vitality of daily activities, it is endowed with public transport, commerce and leisure. The land is located at Calixto da Mota Street, lug central, close to Domingos de Moraes Avenue, which ensures extensive views. Tall buildings that generate gaps allow enjoying these visuals surround the lot.

Proposed scheme has assumed a structure capable of switching the opening direction of the apartments, ensuring the best orientation for all: views, aeration and sunshine. This strategy is systemic in a metropolis whose towers current model are isolated in their small lots, establishing a giant and generic city silhouette. This deployment respects all neighbours, because it preserves appropriate distances between apartments.

In practice, the operation is the opposite of generic projects stamped on any site, indiscriminately. The building adapts itself to the lot with slopes in two directions. The street level difference (more than two meters from one to another) facilitates access to two underground parking lots, with reduced earthwork.

Above the highest access level is located the residents leisure area with a ballroom, collective laundry and gymnastics, which in its coverage houses a swimming pool and solarium. Thus, this escalation results in a construction that extends common areas, respecting original topography and neighbouring buildings. The front setback, required by planning legislation, has been incorporated as a garden offered to the city.

The horizontal volume establishes limit and folds vertically, forming one block with 12 floors of apartments. The other tower has 11 levels and it is a little set back to the street. Unit’s entries connect these two towers, which is also the waiting area for elevators, opened to the city, with light and fresh air. The reference floor plan has four apartments of 44,00m2 and a larger apartment with 67,00m2.

Generous balconies increase apartments, protected by translucent roll panels, to control incidence of sun, wind and rain. All penthouse units have access to a solarium, by its balconies. The construction will be in reinforced fair-faced concrete, in other words structure, finishing, volumetry and expression come of technical quality and rationality of constructive systems. Each material was conceived from the perspective of its qualities: suspended ceilings in wooden boards, inner panels in plaster (for thermo-acoustic efficiency) and glass opening to the balconies.

This building, designed for real estate market, intends to deploy as a rule, not exception, in the city.