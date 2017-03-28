World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Brazil
  5. Una Arquitetos
  6. 2016
  7. Huma Klabin / Una Arquitetos

Huma Klabin / Una Arquitetos

  • 09:00 - 28 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Huma Klabin / Una Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Huma Klabin / Una Arquitetos, © Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

© Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon © Nelson Kon +31

  • Architects

    Una Arquitetos

  • Location

    Vila Mariana, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

  • Authors

    Cristiane Muniz, Fábio Valentim, Fernanda Barbara, Fernando Viégas

  • Area

    5085.55 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Nelson Kon

  • Collaborators

    Eduardo Martorelli, Hugo Bellini, Igor Cortinove, Marta Onofre, Paula Saito, Pedro Domingues Silva, Ana Julia Chiozza, Luisa Cleaver, Marie Lartigue, Thiago Benucci, Julia Jabur Zemella

  • Huma Team

    Beatriz Bertho, Fabio Miranda, Felipe de Gerone, Rafael Rossi

  • Drilling

    Damasco Penna

  • Structure

    Edatec

  • Installations

    Etip 

  • Lighting design

    Studio Serradura

  • Frames

    Arqmate

  • Landscaping

    Soma

  • Water Proofing

    Proiso

  • Visual Communication

    Nitsche Arquitetos

  • Interiors

    Triplex Arquitetura

  • Construction

    Gattaz Engenharia
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

From the architect. In a city like Sao Paulo, the address signifies a large part of the qualities associated with urban life. Vila Mariana is a neighbourhood where mixed use ensures the vitality of daily activities, it is endowed with public transport, commerce and leisure. The land is located at Calixto da Mota Street, lug central, close to Domingos de Moraes Avenue, which ensures extensive views. Tall buildings that generate gaps allow enjoying these visuals surround the lot.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Proposed scheme has assumed a structure capable of switching the opening direction of the apartments, ensuring the best orientation for all: views, aeration and sunshine. This strategy is systemic in a metropolis whose towers current model are isolated in their small lots, establishing a giant and generic city silhouette. This deployment respects all neighbours, because it preserves appropriate distances between apartments.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In practice, the operation is the opposite of generic projects stamped on any site, indiscriminately. The building adapts itself to the lot with slopes in two directions. The street level difference (more than two meters from one to another) facilitates access to two underground parking lots, with reduced earthwork.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Above the highest access level is located the residents leisure area with a ballroom, collective laundry and gymnastics, which in its coverage houses a swimming pool and solarium. Thus, this escalation results in a construction that extends common areas, respecting original topography and neighbouring buildings. The front setback, required by planning legislation, has been incorporated as a garden offered to the city.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The horizontal volume establishes limit and folds vertically, forming one block with 12 floors of apartments. The other tower has 11 levels and it is a little set back to the street. Unit’s entries connect these two towers, which is also the waiting area for elevators, opened to the city, with light and fresh air. The reference floor plan has four apartments of 44,00m2 and a larger apartment with 67,00m2.

Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Generous balconies increase apartments, protected by translucent roll panels, to control incidence of sun, wind and rain. All penthouse units have access to a solarium, by its balconies. The construction will be in reinforced fair-faced concrete, in other words structure, finishing, volumetry and expression come of technical quality and rationality of constructive systems. Each material was conceived from the perspective of its qualities: suspended ceilings in wooden boards, inner panels in plaster (for thermo-acoustic efficiency) and glass opening to the balconies. 

Save this picture!
Cross Section
Cross Section
Save this picture!
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail

This building, designed for real estate market, intends to deploy as a rule, not exception, in the city.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing Brazil
Cite: "Huma Klabin / Una Arquitetos" 28 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867950/huma-klabin-una-arquitetos/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »