World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. United States
  5. Fougeron Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Kapor Center for Social Impact / Fougeron Architecture

Kapor Center for Social Impact / Fougeron Architecture

  • 13:00 - 27 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Kapor Center for Social Impact / Fougeron Architecture
Save this picture!
Kapor Center for Social Impact / Fougeron Architecture, © Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

© Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte © Bruce Damonte +27

  • Client

    Freada Klein Kapor, Mitch Kapor

  • Client's Representative

    Michael Simmons Property Development

  • Landscape Architect

    Hood Studio

  • Artists

    Claudy Jongstra, Jane Adams

  • Contractor

    Oliver and Company
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

For its new headquarters, The Kapor Center commissioned Fougeron Architecture to transform an existing 1920s-era office building in downtown Oakland into innovative workspace. The Kapor Center for Social Impact works to improve access to opportunity, participation and influence in the United States for historically underrepresented communities through investments in information technology and partnerships with nonprofits. The new headquarters had to be an architectural manifestation of the Kapor Center’s core values: connectivity, openness, and democracy. Fougeron Architecture crafted a space to foster collaboration between the Center, its partner organizations and other like-minded nonprofits.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The design is modern and harmonious, blending high-tech and humanism. Open spaces encourage collaboration and camaraderie, as well as flexibility. The clean interiors cater to informal social spaces that invite the interaction of staff, partners and visitors. Efficiency is paramount in the design, creating operational spaces that use human and technological resources sensibly, economically but imaginatively.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

The LEED Gold building had to express the center’s vision for a connected, open, and democratic world, which is why the unified aim of the Kapor ethos is echoed through a circular volume at the heart of the structure. This circular volume carries an open stair upward through the building’s original three floors to a fourth-floor addition and organizes the spaces within, linking floors and connecting a range of workspaces. Throughout the building, the circular volume acts as an organizing and integrating principle, linking the various floors and functions while maintaining the separations needed to meet code and maintain privacy.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte

On the fourth floor, a modern dome and oculus establishes the Center’s presence and its role to grow outward and upward within the community. The dome signals the center’s mission to leverage tech-driven innovation with the highest goals of social transformation and equality. It also floods the building with daylight and incorporates channel glass and LED lighting—contributing to building’s overall energy. The space is not only environmentally efficient, it is also conducive to pioneering work.

Save this picture!
© Bruce Damonte
© Bruce Damonte
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Community Center Adaptive Reuse United States
Cite: "Kapor Center for Social Impact / Fougeron Architecture" 27 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867908/kapor-center-for-social-impact-fougeron-architecture/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »