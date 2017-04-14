Gallery House / CSA Craig Steere Architects

+12

Architects CSA Craig Steere Architects

Location Nedlands WA 6009, Australia

Project architects Lauren Cullen, Simon Paul

Design architect Craig Steere

Area 643.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Jack Lovel

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Located on a picturesque site in Nedlands overlooking the Swan River in Perth’s western suburbs, this house has been designed to allow for the current and future needs of a growing family of four teenage sons.

Responding to this need, the buildings longitudinal volume is organized into two distinct pavilion forms oriented around a central courtyard. The entry pavilion houses the main living area to the ground floor and the main suite above, with both levels accessing river and suburban views. Natural Light and Privacy from the street is controlled, when necessary, with the use of mechanical louvres to the main suite, which provide a play on light and shadow to this tranquil retreat. The rear pavilion was designed to accommodate four boys – incorporating a large living room connected to an outdoor living area and four identical bedroom pods with separate external access, providing the boys with spaces that aid their growing independence, whilst still maintaining visual and physical connections to the main living spaces. A transitional gallery space accommodates a large kitchen that opens onto the central courtyard and swimming pool and provides a central communal hub for the family to come together to enjoy meals and quality family time. Along the spine of this program the service rooms including the scullery, laundry and powder room are tucked away, concealed within large white, floor to ceiling panels of cabinetry to retain the emphasis on the elegant gallery aesthetic that draws you through the buildings’ program. In the evening this language is further articulated via continuous LED strip lighting discreetly hidden within the cabinetry.

The brief called for a strong connection between inside and out and this was achieved with the use of a linear pergola structure that creates a dialogue between spaces, fusing the pavilions together providing a physical and visual link between indoor and outdoor spaces. This seamless connection is enhanced with the use of a swiss system of double-glazing which maximizes the visual connection and openings between the living areas and the courtyard spaces, via its ultra-slim framing system. The pergola also affords shelter and the delineation of space to the outdoor living areas, whilst adding the function of front and rear privacy screening as the structure folds down and anchors itself to the ground.

The residence has a distinct minimalist, contemporary, but warm expression with clean lines and cubic forms. A simple palette of materials has been selected including off-white rendered wall areas, acrylic, natural stone, timber flooring and accent cabinet elements and zinc cladding, complementing the robust form and achieving a low-maintenance design.

This house has been designed to achieve a 6 star energy efficient rating with the application of passive solar design principles and the careful selection of materials with longevity and sustainable technologies throughout the house including rooftop solar PV panels, double glazing, quality solar access and cross ventilation and LED lighting.