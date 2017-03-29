World
  7. S-House / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

S-House / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects

  • 22:00 - 29 March, 2017
S-House / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

© Yohei Sasakura

S-House / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects, © Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

From the architect. The house is built in a common Japanese residential area, which has a space to accommodate a family as a whole.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

With the intention to find the best balance, the house was designed to provide easy flexibility and space options based on the personal needs of the family, rather than using the maximum floor space according to the building regulations. 

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
1F Plan
1F Plan
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The house offers an open feeling, while at the same time providing enough privacy for the residential area in which it is located. An exterior concrete wall that surrounds the terrace, the fixed window facing south and the fixed window facing to the east towards the railway, accomplishes this. 

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The 2 floors are connected by an open ceiling space design, only having some wooden boxes inserted to serve necessary functions.

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
2F Plan (a)
2F Plan (a)
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The second floor offers some spacing options that can be separated by curtains or doors hanging from the structures, with rails notched into the wood. This allows the family to select multiple options for set up. 

© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Japan
Cite: "S-House / Coil Kazuteru Matumura Architects" 29 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867906/s-house-coil-kazuteru-matumura-architects/>
