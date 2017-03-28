Itapuã House / ESTUDIOFAROL

+29

Architects ESTUDIOFAROL

Location Salvador, State of Bahia, Brazil

Authors Carolina Gabrieli, Fagner Novaes

Area 90 m2

Photographs Exídio Correia

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborator Carolina Carvallo

Construction Supervision ESTUDIOFAROL

Consulting Engº Eduardo Costa

Structure Engineer A5 engenharia

MEP Gurgel e Castro engenharia

Builder Gurgel e Castro engenharia More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located on a small cross street to Dorival Caymmi Avenue in Itapuã, the house that bears the same name as the fascinating neighborhood of Salvador was born by the necessity of the owner to live and work in the same place. The house holder, Dj and company owner that provides physical structure for small and medium events, wanted above all a practical residence, durable and easy to maintain.

The estudiofarol proposal was for the building to be executed in two stages, the first one (currently built)is the initial embryo of the residence together with the space destined to the company and the second stage would be the enlargement of the residence in a superior floor that will be executed in the future.

The house is located on the west side of the building, opening to the north, south and east faces. The neighboring building on the west together with the blind wall of this face protect the house of the solar incidence from the west of the location but allows the access of indirect illumination coming from the north and east faces. The northbound front recoil makes it possible to park both the owner's vehicle on the east side and the truck´s company on the west side, which is higher so that the trunk of the truck is protected from rain while unloading.

The access to the company is done directly in front of the building while the access to the house is done by the side through a strip of reinforced concrete plates that lead the user to the living room and service area.

The entire layout of the needs program, extremely compact, is made using as few internal divisions as possible. The part of the residence has only the walls of the toilet that make the living room / bedroom division while the company area has only one wall that isolates the toilet from the ​​deposit and administration that share the same space. There is also an external service area that connects the kitchen and the leisure area and is slightly away from the company wall so that ventilation of the same is protected.

The constructive system was designed for a little and easy maintenance, with all the structure apparent, as it came out of the forms of plasticized plywood receiving only three coats of silicone to protect it from the weather. The slabs have small swings of 50 cm, around the whole building, to protect the masonry and the frames of heavy rains.

It was decided to use ceramic brick masonry, eliminating some stages of the conventional system such as slabs and plaster. Conventional masonry was used only on the walls where there would be hydraulic installations that would need to be embedded.

The electrical and rainwater installations were left apparent and painted black to contrast with the brown of the pottery and the white of some of the internal walls.

All the frames of the house were executed in a simple system of anodized aluminum with a black color except the large access door to the company that was executed in galvanized steel structure and the door leaf in perforated plate in the same material, both painted in synthetic enamel in red color. The perforated plate allows a constant renewal of the air inside the deposit minimizing possible typical odors of this type of area.

The Itapuã house is part of a line of thought of the estudiofarol that seeks the fundamental aspects of construction stripping it of any superfluous or unnecessary aspect in order to bring the architecture to its fundamental role of shelter.