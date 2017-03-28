World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. ESTUDIOFAROL
  6. Itapuã House / ESTUDIOFAROL

Itapuã House / ESTUDIOFAROL

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Itapuã House / ESTUDIOFAROL
Save this picture!
Itapuã House / ESTUDIOFAROL, © Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

© Exídio Correia © Exídio Correia © Exídio Correia © Exídio Correia +29

  • Collaborator

    Carolina Carvallo

  • Construction Supervision

    ESTUDIOFAROL

  • Consulting

    Engº Eduardo Costa

  • Structure Engineer

    A5 engenharia

  • MEP

    Gurgel e Castro engenharia

  • Builder

    Gurgel e Castro engenharia
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

From the architect. Located on a small cross street to Dorival Caymmi Avenue in Itapuã, the house that bears the same name as the fascinating neighborhood of Salvador was born by the necessity of the owner to live and work in the same place. The house holder, Dj and company owner that provides physical structure for small and medium events, wanted above all a practical residence, durable and easy to maintain.

Save this picture!
Planta Baixa
Planta Baixa

The estudiofarol proposal was for the building to be executed in two stages, the first one (currently built)is the initial embryo of the residence together with the space destined to the company and the second stage would be the enlargement of the residence in a superior floor that will be executed in the future.

Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

The house is located on the west side of the building, opening to the north, south and east faces. The neighboring building on the west together with the blind wall of this face protect the house of the solar incidence from the west of the location but allows the access of indirect illumination coming from the north and east faces. The northbound front recoil makes it possible to park both the owner's vehicle on the east side and the truck´s company on the west side, which is higher so that the trunk of the truck is protected from rain while unloading.

Save this picture!
Sol Inverno Poente
Sol Inverno Poente
Save this picture!
Sol Verão Poente
Sol Verão Poente

The access to the company is done directly in front of the building while the access to the house is done by the side through a strip of reinforced concrete plates that lead the user to the living room and service area.

Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

The entire layout of the needs program, extremely compact, is made using as few internal divisions as possible. The part of the residence has only the walls of the toilet that make the living room / bedroom division while the company area has only one wall that isolates the toilet from the ​​deposit and administration that share the same space. There is also an external service area that connects the kitchen and the leisure area and is slightly away from the company wall so that ventilation of the same is protected.

Save this picture!
Perspectiva
Perspectiva

The constructive system was designed for a little and easy maintenance, with all the structure apparent, as it came out of the forms of plasticized plywood receiving only three coats of silicone to protect it from the weather. The slabs have small swings of 50 cm, around the whole building, to protect the masonry and the frames of heavy rains.

Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

It was decided to use ceramic brick masonry, eliminating some stages of the conventional system such as slabs and plaster. Conventional masonry was used only on the walls where there would be hydraulic installations that would need to be embedded.

Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

The electrical and rainwater installations were left apparent and painted black to contrast with the brown of the pottery and the white of some of the internal walls.

Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

All the frames of the house were executed in a simple system of anodized aluminum with a black color except the large access door to the company that was executed in galvanized steel structure and the door leaf in perforated plate in the same material, both painted in synthetic enamel in red color. The perforated plate allows a constant renewal of the air inside the deposit minimizing possible typical odors of this type of area.

Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia

The Itapuã house is part of a line of thought of the estudiofarol that seeks the fundamental aspects of construction stripping it of any superfluous or unnecessary aspect in order to bring the architecture to its fundamental role of shelter.

Save this picture!
© Exídio Correia
© Exídio Correia
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Brazil
Cite: "Itapuã House / ESTUDIOFAROL" [Casa Itapuã / ESTUDIOFAROL] 28 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867893/itapua-house-estudiofarol/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »