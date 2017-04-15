House in Pedralbes / BC Estudio Architects

+15

From the architect. This family home is located in the upper area of Barcelona. The building was move to the rear of the plot in order to achieve the best orientation towards the south and east, and to have a spacious garden with panoramic views of the sea and the city of Barcelone.

Its proximity to a ring road required a formal solution to noise pollution. It was resolved in the home, by designing a façade of wooden slats and planning a green wall-talus on the edge of the lot.

The pedestrian access to the house and to the garage is located to the side of the site. The different floors, ground, first, second and basement are developed following the longitudinal form of the terrain, with a stairwell and elevator in the middle that divides the different areas in each level.

The basement as well as the garage includes storage rooms, machine room, wine cellar and gym in the back of the garden, where the swimming pool is. The bedrooms, with a study and terraces, are on the first and on the second floor.

The contrast between the wood and bush-hammered concrete with large woodwork structures serves to integrate the house with the garden and its surroundings.