World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. BC Estudio Architects
  6. 2009
  7. House in Pedralbes / BC Estudio Architects

House in Pedralbes / BC Estudio Architects

  • 05:00 - 15 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Pedralbes / BC Estudio Architects
Save this picture!
House in Pedralbes / BC Estudio Architects, © Julio Cunill
© Julio Cunill

© Julio Cunill © Julio Cunill © Julio Cunill © Julio Cunill +15

Save this picture!
© Julio Cunill
© Julio Cunill

From the architect. This family home is located in the upper area of Barcelona. The building was move to the rear of the plot in order to achieve the best orientation towards the south and east, and to have a spacious garden with panoramic views of the sea and the city of Barcelone.

Save this picture!
© Julio Cunill
© Julio Cunill
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Julio Cunill
© Julio Cunill

Its proximity to a ring road required a formal solution to noise pollution. It was resolved in the home, by designing a façade of wooden slats and planning a green wall-talus on the edge of the lot.

Save this picture!
© Julio Cunill
© Julio Cunill

The pedestrian access to the house and to the garage is located to the side of the site. The different floors, ground, first, second and basement are developed following the longitudinal form of the terrain, with a stairwell and elevator in the middle that divides the different areas in each level.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The basement as well as the garage includes storage rooms, machine room, wine cellar and gym in the back of the garden, where the swimming pool is. The bedrooms, with a study and terraces, are on the first and on the second floor.

Save this picture!
© Julio Cunill
© Julio Cunill

The contrast between the wood and bush-hammered concrete with large woodwork structures serves to integrate the house with the garden and its surroundings.

Save this picture!
© Julio Cunill
© Julio Cunill
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "House in Pedralbes / BC Estudio Architects" 15 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867874/casa-en-pedralbes-bc-estudio-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »