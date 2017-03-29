World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Norway
  5. LPO arkitekter
  6. 2015
  7. Munkedamsveien 62 / LPO arkitekter

Munkedamsveien 62 / LPO arkitekter

  • 13:00 - 29 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Munkedamsveien 62 / LPO arkitekter
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

© Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey © Ivan Brodey +33

  • Interiors

    Melbye arkitektur interiør

  • Landscape

    Østengen og Bergo

  • Consultants

    Norconsult, Skanska, Bjørn Jørgensen, Multiconsult
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

From the architect. The combined office and kindergarten building is located on the perimeter of the historical park of the official residence of the Norwegian State Railway’s director. The brief asked for a prominent, yet considerate project that would become a backdrop to the historical park. Being situated in between the historical city of Oslo and the open harbor transformation area of Filipstad, we were interested in developing a hybrid typology. A building that would be perceived as a clear extension of the city -block structure towards the street, and at the same time a pavilion that would reinforce its relationship with the park.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The organizational strategy of the plan was to make a clear distinction between a strict autonomous core and a more fluid, adaptable facade that traced the perimeter of the plot. To accentuate this shifting condition in plan, we decided to work with a repetitive facade that would also be a pragmatic approach to the generic office program. 

Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey

The ground floor was split in two volumes as the zoning plan required public access to the park through the site. This condition allowed for a functional separation between kindergarten and office building. The entrance to the office was placed at the corner of the building to articulate the city block character of the building, and to facilitate a connection between the park and the ground floor programs.

Save this picture!
© Ivan Brodey
© Ivan Brodey
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Kindergarten Office Buildings Norway
Cite: "Munkedamsveien 62 / LPO arkitekter" 29 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867849/munkedamsveien-62-lpo-arkitekter/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »