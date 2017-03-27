Wheat House / Damian Rogers Architecture

+20

Structural and Civil Engineer Maurice Farrugia and Associates

Interior Decoration and Design Resident Avenue

Builder DuoBuilt More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The bold form of the extension linking the two existing buildings, has been abstracted from the existing roof forms and respectfully acknowledges the heritage dwelling and streetscape. The play of sunlight filtered by the trees embraces the building as part of the landscape.

The glazed roof floats as if it were a leaf on a tree branch and connects the interior to the external landscape, capturing views of the trees and sky. The dwelling will continually change with the landscape.

The roof is utilized as an edible garden adding a deep intrinsic soul to the space, expanding the understanding of how a suburban dwelling can function and what it can give back. There is a harmonious warmth between the old and the new. It feels as though the building has evolved over time.