Wheat House / Damian Rogers Architecture

  • 17:00 - 27 March, 2017
Wheat House / Damian Rogers Architecture
Wheat House / Damian Rogers Architecture, © Alessandro Cerutti
© Alessandro Cerutti

  • Structural and Civil Engineer

    Maurice Farrugia and Associates

  • Interior Decoration and Design

    Resident Avenue

  • Builder

    DuoBuilt
© Alessandro Cerutti
From the architect. The bold form of the extension linking the two existing buildings, has been abstracted from the existing roof forms and respectfully acknowledges the heritage dwelling and streetscape. The play of sunlight filtered by the trees embraces the building as part of the landscape.

© Alessandro Cerutti
The glazed roof floats as if it were a leaf on a tree branch and connects the interior to the external landscape, capturing views of the trees and sky. The dwelling will continually change with the landscape.

© Alessandro Cerutti
Site Floor Plan
Site Floor Plan
© Alessandro Cerutti
The roof is utilized as an edible garden adding a deep intrinsic soul to the space, expanding the understanding of how a suburban dwelling can function and what it can give back. There is a harmonious warmth between the old and the new. It feels as though the building has evolved over time.

© Alessandro Cerutti
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Australia
Cite: "Wheat House / Damian Rogers Architecture" 27 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867842/wheat-house-damian-rogers-architecture/>
