LE RHEU / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects

  • 03:00 - 27 March, 2017
LE RHEU / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects
LE RHEU / PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects, © Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia

Through the strong relationship built up with the surrounding landscape, the future layout of the ZAC de la Trémelière (urban development zone) extends the continuity of the French style of garden-cities built in Le Rheu during the 1960s by the architect Gaston Bardet. Located near the town centre, macro block no. 1 offers intermediate housing on the street side and multi-family buildings giving onto the park. The latter are grouped together around a shared car park that creates an upper level promenade. The project is run in a particularly dynamic manner given that the four architectural agencies and the three clients present on the site have continuously consulted with one another by holding regular design workshops.

© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Courtesy of PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects
Courtesy of PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Courtesy of PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects
Courtesy of PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Section
Section
© Sergio Grazia
© Sergio Grazia
Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing France
