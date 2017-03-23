New Documentary to Explore the Life and Legacy of Jane Jacobs

IFC has announced the release of their latest documentary, Citizen Jane: Battle for the City, which will dive into “the enduring legacies of one of the most prominent figures of modern urban planning, Jane Jacobs, and talks about her David-Goliath fight to save NYC.”

The film will take a deep look into Jane Jacob’s past; her seminal book, The Death and Life of Great American Cities; and her longstanding battle with iron-fisted city planner Robert Moses over the future of New York City.

The film promises to be particularly timely for our current political climate, in which essential programs for the well-being of American cities are being scaled back, and a new wave of urbanism is beginning to bubble. Within this context, Jacob’s teachings are analyzed to “examine the city of today through the lens of one its greatest champions.”

The 90-minute-long film will open theatrically and on-demand on April 21st. Check out the trailer above, and a review of the documentary here.

News via Altimeter Films, IFC.