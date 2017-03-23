World
  3. BIG and Silvio D'ascia Unveil New Renderings of their Pont de Bondy Metro Station in Paris

BIG and Silvio D'ascia Unveil New Renderings of their Pont de Bondy Metro Station in Paris

BIG and Silvio D'ascia Unveil New Renderings of their Pont de Bondy Metro Station in Paris, © BIG
BIG and Silvio D'ascia Architecture have released new images of their competition-winning design for the new Pont de Bondy metro station in Paris. One of a total of 68 new stations commissioned as part of Société du Grand París’ Grand Paris Express project, the Pont de Bondy station will “[continue] the Parisian tradition of utilizing bridges as social spaces and cultural landmarks.”

© BIG

“Located at the encounter between the communities of Bondy, Bobigny and Noisy-le-Sec, the station is conceived as both bridge and tunnel wrapped around a giant atrium, connecting the riverbank to the train landing,” explain BIG.

“The deepest train tunnels will now open directly to the Parisian sky, and all three surrounding neighborhoods will be united in a single inclusive loop—a new architectural hybrid of urban infrastructure and social space.”

Also contributing stations to the Grand Paris Express project will be  Kengo Kuma & Associates, Dominique Perrault, Enric Miralles Benedetta Tagliabue (EMBT) and Bordas+Peiro, Agence Duthilleul, and Elizabeth de Portzamparc. Check those out here:

BIG Joins Kuma, Perrault and EMBT in Designing Stations for the Grand Paris Express Metro

News via BIG.

  • Architects

    BIG, Silvio D'ascia Architecture

  • Location

    83-105 Rue de Paris, 93130 Noisy-le-Sec, France

  • Partners-in-Charge

    Bjarke Ingels, Jakob Sand

  • Project Leader

    Tiago Sá

  • BIG Team

    Gabrielè Ubareviciutè, Malgorzata Mutkowska, Ewa Szajda, Giedrius Mamavicius, Vilius Linge, Marie Lancon, Santiago Muros Cortes, Rahul Girish, Tore Banke, Kristoffer Negendahl, Laurent de Carnière

  • DASCIA Team

    Silvio d’Ascia, Xiangjin Deng, Guillaume Piveteau, Matthew Piker, Cristie Blazkowski, Joana Cauwel

  • Client

    Sgp - Société Du Grand Paris

  • Collaborators

    Systematica, Elioth/egis Concept, Egis Bâtiments, Agence Babylone, Snaik

  • Status

    In Progress

  • Area

    0.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    BIG
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "BIG and Silvio D'ascia Unveil New Renderings of their Pont de Bondy Metro Station in Paris" 23 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867802/big-and-silvio-dascia-architecture-unveil-new-renderings-of-pont-de-bondy-metro-station-in-paris/>
