Corporative Building Claro Chile / +arquitectos

From the architect. Claro Chile Headquarters is located in Santiago, Huechuraba, composed by its general offices, technical areas, casino, parking lots and services areas. It is a complex conformed by two bodies of different characteristics, towards to the access road, an 11-level tower destined for corporate offices and to the back of the site, a horizontal 3-level Building for technical areas. Both bodies are connected at ground level by a volume that emerges from the underground parking lots, separating pedestrian traffic from car circulation, protected from solar radiation by steel shaders that allow vegetal growing, which decrease the unwanted reflections of cars towards the offices, and at the same time, allowing more flexibility of uses in this area.

The main building is an adaptation of the headquarters of CLARO in Mexico, designed with unusual proportions for our country. It has a structural model of 9X9 mts. with plants of 3000 m2. with a 4.40 mts. height between slabs. This is a completly change in the scale of the Project and the complexities of the construction process in a Building which 2800 people will work, demanding common spaces with appropriate dimensions for such a number of users.

In order to avoid overheating by radiation, the facades of each building were designed with high efficiency performance glass, incorporating silk-screened, covered with solar screen protection in the facades east and west composed of a system of W pieces, folded in perforated aluminum, which are self-supporting to cover the height between floors without the need of intermediate substructures, achieving a clear view between the interior and exterior

It is necessary to highlight the integrated work between manufacturing and assembly companies for the design and implementation of façade systems.