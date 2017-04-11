World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Ukraine
  5. Azovskiy&Pahomova architects
  6. 2017
  Garden / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects

Garden / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects

  • 02:00 - 11 April, 2017
Garden / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects
Garden / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects, © Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

From the architect. The decision about stylistic direction of the gastrobar came to us, when the name and the concept had been confirmed. The customer wanted us to create light and bright space with sophisticated shades. The main goal was to arrange seating places on 49 sq.m. and to embody the concept of the green garden. That’s why we used a lot of ivy pots, which will be complemented by other plants. The main salt is a big amount of daylight, which permeates into the space. Every detail of the design, from the lightning to wall decoration, complements the style of this location.

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko

The main material is a floor tile. We really like it. It became a starting point of the design concept. The drawing of the tile gave a pace for whole interior. And it is a beautiful decoration of the restobar Garden.     

© Andrey Avdeenko
© Andrey Avdeenko
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Restaurant Interiors Architecture Ukraine
Cite: "Garden / Azovskiy&Pahomova architects" 11 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867774/garden-azovskiy-and-pahomova-architects/>
