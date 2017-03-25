These Statuettes of Architectural Landmarks Offer a Stylish Alternative to Typical Souvenirs

Russian designer Konstantin Kolesov has created a collection of finely-crafted souvenirs celebrating iconic architectural landmarks from around the globe. The Jsouv Collection consists of 15 pieces, depicting landmarks from New York, London, Tokyo, Dubai and more. Crafted from solid aluminum, the souvenirs are accompanied by a natural walnut base engraved with a 2D emblem of the city in question. With the souvenirs currently being crowdfunded on Indiegogo, Jsouv is also offering a t-shirt collection with unique prints of each city and landmark.

"My passion for travel and background in civil engineering inspired me to create architectural souvenirs with clean lines, durable materials, and a style that could complement the décor of a modern home or office space," says Kolesov.

"When traveling, for every place I visit, I want to bring home a small, elegant piece to cherish and share the memory of these remarkable structures."

You can learn more about the Jsouv Collection from their website here.

News via: Konstantin Kolesov