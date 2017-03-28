World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  5. 2BOOKS design
  6. 2017
  7. Backlight Apartment / 2BOOKS design

Backlight Apartment / 2BOOKS design

  • 19:00 - 28 March, 2017
Backlight Apartment / 2BOOKS design
Backlight Apartment / 2BOOKS design, © highlite images
© highlite images

© highlite images

  • Architects

    2BOOKS design

  • Location

    Taipei, Keelung City, Taiwan

  • Architect in Charge

    Jeff Weng

  • Area

    104.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    highlite images
© highlite images
© highlite images

From the architect. The project is a very common type of apartment in Taiwan, the customer hopes that we can give a solution for the problem of the darkness in the interior space, and provide enough storage for kids toys, picture books and most camping equipments .

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

In this regard, we try to use a smaller partition wall to distinguish the space, make it more spacious and open, and the use of wall space to produce storage cabinets, without affecting the daylighting function.

© highlite images
© highlite images

From the beginning of the discussion, the choice of main material is focus on the use concrete from the original space, and leave it as floor and wall. the light showing a warm and simple feeling through the texture of concrete which is slightly rough . this approach can make reduce tones house feel warmer and more open.

© highlite images
© highlite images

The aesthetic characteristic of concrete, become more and more important through the development and progress of the case.

© highlite images
© highlite images

As a reference point, concrete becomes “the driver “who decides all the other materials. The extension part of the facade is made of beige, and the interior is made of grey oak wood. Both of them provide the necessary contrast, warmness and richness for the smooth texture of concrete.

© highlite images
© highlite images
Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Apartment Interiors Taiwan
Cite: "Backlight Apartment / 2BOOKS design" 28 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867765/backlight-apartment-2books-design/>
