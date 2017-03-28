World
i

i

i

h

Santo CLT Office / Junichi Kato & Associates

  17:00 - 28 March, 2017
Santo CLT Office / Junichi Kato & Associates
© Kei Sugino
© Kei Sugino

© Kei Sugino

© Kei Sugino
© Kei Sugino

From the architect. It is an office building that uses CLT(Cross Laminated Timber) as a structural and finishing material. Based on the three concepts of showing the cross-section of CLT, giving a finish with CLT and using CLT in curves, I have explored ways to utilize CLT's unique nature.

© Kei Sugino
© Kei Sugino
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Kei Sugino
© Kei Sugino

By using an arch-shaped continuous frame made possible with CLT panels, the building has been given a vault-like, gentle and warm working space.

Section
Section

In addition, with the building’s continuous arch, I have aimed to make it suggestive of the original landscape with the climbing kiln in Shigaraki, which is famous as a town of ceramics, so that the local residents can find the building appealing.

© Kei Sugino
© Kei Sugino
Cite: "Santo CLT Office / Junichi Kato & Associates" 28 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867752/santo-clt-office-junichi-kato-and-associates/>
