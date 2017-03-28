Santo CLT Office / Junichi Kato & Associates

+16

From the architect. It is an office building that uses CLT(Cross Laminated Timber) as a structural and finishing material. Based on the three concepts of showing the cross-section of CLT, giving a finish with CLT and using CLT in curves, I have explored ways to utilize CLT's unique nature.

By using an arch-shaped continuous frame made possible with CLT panels, the building has been given a vault-like, gentle and warm working space.

In addition, with the building’s continuous arch, I have aimed to make it suggestive of the original landscape with the climbing kiln in Shigaraki, which is famous as a town of ceramics, so that the local residents can find the building appealing.