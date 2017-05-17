Dongduk Women's University Centennial Memorial Hall / HYUNDAI Architects & Engineers

+29

Architects HYUNDAI Architects & Engineers

Location 60 Hwarang-ro 13-gil, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Architect in Charge Philhyun Aum, Cheoluk Han

Project Team Changmo Yoon, Jaegyun An, Daekyu Lee, Seunghun Chae, Yesul Song

Area 24666.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Bae Jihun

From the architect. The construction plan of the centennial memorial hall of Dongduk Women's University was started from the concept of 'Harbouring Daylight, Wind and Nature into the Learning'. Comfortable educational spaces were provided by voids that penetrate into a building and enable natural light and ventilation. Nature spaces like small gardens around the campus were created to be used as 'another classroom'. Also visitors can easily perceive their destinations through the voids inside the building and access th their destinations by the main stairway with ease. Characteristics of educational spaces such that students get together and scattered in a short time were reflected.

Daylight, Wind and Nature

Arranging the rectangular building corresponding to the main direction of the wind and developing the road of the wind by voids, natural ventilation was actively induced. And in order to secure sufficient sunlight, the roof of the building was open to the air. The building provides comfortable spaces for research and study by bringing the sunlight, the wind, and the nature deeply into the building. It would be thought that the elements of passive design were transformed into a morphological concept.

Garden & Place

Large and small open spaces were planned inside and outside of the building. Transforming the purpose of the educational facilities from research to complicated social activity and cultural exchange, students can learn about theoretical knowledge as well as social experience in the university. Therefore, the university placed small gardens and social areas where students get together around the building for students to response various activities.

Grand Stair

Main stairway in the center of the building's void was planned as main vertical flow of human traffic, and every entrance installed at each floor help visitors to access to spaces horizontally. Pedestrian sequence from the entry garden to the roof garden by stairway provides various spatial experience and panoramic view, and it could become the center of interaction and communication of students.