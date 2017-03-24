World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Russia
  5. AB CHVOYA
  6. 2017
  7. House in Pribylovo / AB CHVOYA

House in Pribylovo / AB CHVOYA

  • 03:00 - 24 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Pribylovo / AB CHVOYA
Save this picture!
House in Pribylovo / AB CHVOYA, © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov © Dmitry Tsyrencshikov +20

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

Location for this house is Pribylovo village, situated on the inner Vyborg gulf shore. Regular flat site is facing the sea in the north and touches the water edge.  Due to local law and the site restrictions, the house had to be built in the back of the plot, on a rather small area. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

Inspiration for observing the sea, along with the site restrictions, formed a compact, three-leveled house.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

The ground floor is divided into a entrance and facility zone, along with the stair, and wide living / dining / kitchen zone, which has a completely transparent wall to the sea and a future outdoor terrace. On the second floor four bedrooms (for each member of the family) and a tiny space below opening are situated, while the whole third floor is a studio with a large window to the sea. Ground floor has regular wooden vertical walls, sheathed with raw pine planks, while the second and the third floors are covered by folded metal roof with velux windows.

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov

The only exception is the large northern wall, facing the sea and all bearing three openings – one full width panoramic glass wall with shutters on the ground floor, a small opening for the master bedroom and large studio window, that, especially in the evening, becomes an additional seamark, and flags the house in the village panorama.

Save this picture!
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
© Dmitry Tsyrencshikov
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Russia
Cite: "House in Pribylovo / AB CHVOYA" 24 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867749/house-in-pribylovo-ab-chvoya/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »