Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus - Phase II / Moriyama & Teshima Architects + Montgomery Sisam Architects

The design concept is built on an understanding that learning and creativity are not only fostered in the traditional classroom environment, but also happen in open and inspiring interstitial spaces that allow for serendipitous encounters and collaborative activities. The design focuses its attention on the essential qualities of collaborative spaces that include: natural light; connection to nature and views; warmth of materials; and comfortable scale. Building users can choose amongst a variety of collaborative spaces.

The programs, pedagogical approaches, and physical spaces all support innovative thinking, curiosity, and experimentation. Accordingly, the heart of the project is the Creativity Common – a unique program element, conceived as an incubator for invention and creativity. This space is the physical and intellectual heart of the campus and includes an Institute for Creativity, research and leadership centres, meeting rooms and classrooms.

The building is designed to be durable, flexible and adaptable. It is intended to be one of the most energy-efficient academic buildings in Canada - designed to consume half the energy when compared to standard academic buildings. The building is a Living Laboratory that allows students to explore, learn about and freely experiment with their built environment.

Product Description.

1. Aluminum standing seam cladding system by Kalzip

Kalzip’s off-the-shelf system was chosen for its durability as well as its aesthetic properties. It provides an interesting vertical grain to the surface of the building with deep standing seams that allow for a play of light and shadow.

2. Concrete finish raised access floor system by Camino

The Camino systems exposed concrete finish provides an industrial character well suited to a hands-on, studio learning environment. The raised access floor system also supports flexible, adaptable studios and classrooms. By easily accommodating evolving technology, this system encourages faculty to experiment with new teaching and learning methods.

3. Perforated acoustical wood ceiling system by Decoustics

In keeping with the industrial/studio aesthetic of this design school, much of the building’s palette is comprised of white surfaces, exposed steel and concrete.

To provide contrast, a number of key meeting spaces have been highlighted with wood. The perforated acoustical wood ceiling system by Decoustics provides a warm quality and ‘finished’ look to those spaces while improving acoustical performance.

Part of Sheridan College’s Mississauga Creative Campus, the Phase 2 expansion houses Sheridan’s Sustainable Built Environment Department consisting of Architecture, Interior Design, Interior Decorating and Visual Merchandizing programs.