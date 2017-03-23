World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Canada
  5. Montgomery Sisam Architects
  6. 2017
  7. Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus - Phase II / Moriyama & Teshima Architects + Montgomery Sisam Architects

Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus - Phase II / Moriyama & Teshima Architects + Montgomery Sisam Architects

  • 11:00 - 23 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus - Phase II / Moriyama & Teshima Architects + Montgomery Sisam Architects
Save this picture!
Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus - Phase II / Moriyama & Teshima Architects + Montgomery Sisam Architects, © Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

© Shai Gil © Shai Gil © Shai Gil © Shai Gil +20

  • Structural + Sustainability

    WSP Canada Inc.

  • Landscape

    Valcoustics Canada Ltd.

  • Signage + Wayfinding

    Entro Communications

  • Mechanical + Electrical + AV + IT

    MCW Consultants

  • Civil

    Counterpoint Engineering Inc.

  • Traffic

    BA Consulting Group Ltd.

  • Contractor

    Bondfield Constructors

  • Accessibility

    DesignABLE Environments Inc.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

The design concept is built on an understanding that learning and creativity are not only fostered in the traditional classroom environment, but also happen in open and inspiring interstitial spaces that allow for serendipitous encounters and collaborative activities. The design focuses its attention on the essential qualities of collaborative spaces that include: natural light; connection to nature and views; warmth of materials; and comfortable scale.  Building users can choose amongst a variety of collaborative spaces.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

The programs, pedagogical approaches, and physical spaces all support innovative thinking, curiosity, and experimentation. Accordingly, the heart of the project is the Creativity Common – a unique program element, conceived as an incubator for invention and creativity. This space is the physical and intellectual heart of the campus and includes an Institute for Creativity, research and leadership centres, meeting rooms and classrooms.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

The building is designed to be durable, flexible and adaptable. It is intended to be one of the most energy-efficient academic buildings in Canada - designed to consume half the energy when compared to standard academic buildings. The building is a Living Laboratory that allows students to explore, learn about and freely experiment with their built environment.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

Product Description.
1. Aluminum standing seam cladding system by Kalzip
Kalzip’s off-the-shelf system was chosen for its durability as well as its aesthetic properties.  It provides an interesting vertical grain to the surface of the building with deep standing seams that allow for a play of light and shadow. 

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

2. Concrete finish raised access floor system by Camino
The Camino systems exposed concrete finish provides an industrial character well suited to a hands-on, studio learning environment.  The raised access floor system also supports flexible, adaptable studios and classrooms. By easily accommodating evolving technology, this system encourages faculty to experiment with new teaching and learning methods.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

3. Perforated acoustical wood ceiling system by Decoustics
In keeping with the industrial/studio aesthetic of this design school, much of the building’s palette is comprised of white surfaces, exposed steel and concrete.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil

To provide contrast, a number of key meeting spaces have been highlighted with wood.  The perforated acoustical wood ceiling system by Decoustics provides a warm quality and ‘finished’ look to those spaces while improving acoustical performance.

Part of Sheridan College’s Mississauga Creative Campus, the Phase 2 expansion houses Sheridan’s Sustainable Built Environment Department consisting of Architecture, Interior Design, Interior Decorating and Visual Merchandizing programs.

Save this picture!
© Shai Gil
© Shai Gil
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects University Canada
Cite: "Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus - Phase II / Moriyama & Teshima Architects + Montgomery Sisam Architects" 23 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867745/sheridan-college-hazel-mccallion-campus-phase-ii-moriyama-and-teshima-architects-plus-montgomery-sisam-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »