World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Russia
  5. Nefa Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Сhampionat.com / Nefa Architects

Сhampionat.com / Nefa Architects

  • 02:00 - 12 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Сhampionat.com / Nefa Architects
Save this picture!
Сhampionat.com / Nefa Architects, © Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

© Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov © Ilya Ivanov +26

  • Client

    Web portal Сhampionat.com (Чемпионат.com )

  • Chief Architect

    Dmitry Ovcharov

  • Authors Team

    Dmitry Ovcharov, Elena Potemkina

  • Architects

    Maria Nasonova, Margarita Kornienko

  • Chief Engineer

    Sergey Kurepin

  • Visualization

    Dmitry Tridenov, Rustam Yusupov

  • Lighting Designer

    Varvara Shchetinina (THIRTEEN STUDIO)

  • Project Management

    Daria Turkina, Maria Boyko

  • General Contractor

    «Шафран»(Shafran)
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

From the architect. Web portal Championat.com is one of Russia's leading sports streaming websites, focused on the live coverage of the sporting events.

Championat.com belongs to a large media holding Rambler&Co, and the editorial office was moved to Danilovskaya Manufactura, formerly a manufacture, to join other subdivisions of the media company headquartered in this loft-quarter.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nefa Architects 
Courtesy of Nefa Architects 
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Business goal. The main goal was to create an efficient and collaborative work space for a team of journalists with a vivid theme-based idea. 

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Nefa Architects 
Courtesy of Nefa Architects 
Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The editorial office of Championat.com occupies two storeys of a four-storey 19th century building. Reception area includes an information desk with integrated media panels adapted to display original content about games and events and a large comfortable lounge-zone.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Main functional zones – workspace areas and meeting rooms - are located on the 2d floor. Open space allows for better communication and exchange of information among co-workers. 

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

A monitoring room with a big ring-shaped table and a video installation set just below the ceiling in the middle is the ideological “core” of the office. Top–managers` desks are also placed in an open-space in the geometric center of the office to make the communication process as effective and fast as possible. There are also a relax-zone and a mini coffee point on the 2th floor. 

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Formally,a dining-room located on the 4th mansard floor belongs to Gazeta.ru – another department of the media holding Rambler&Co, designed by Nefa Architects, - but both teams have it at their disposal.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

According to the project specification the architects design a multifunctional hall for conferences, lectures, meetings and presentations. The hall is equipped with most modern technical, audio-visual equipment.  

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Design-idea. Working on the design concept, the authors decided to bring the aesthetics of a gym into the interiors, but taking into consideration the background of old red-brick walls, they gave them an air of a school gym somewhere in Italy like the one in Fellini's film Amarcord, for instance.

Save this picture!
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

The architects used mostly natural materials such as brick, wood, metal, glass in the interior decoration of the office space. Many pieces of office furniture were specially designed by the studio and produced in local workshops.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Russia
Cite: "Сhampionat.com / Nefa Architects" 12 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867744/shampionaom-nefa-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »