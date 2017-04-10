World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Vietnam
  5. hausspace
  6. 2017
  7. Pho Da Cafe / hausspace

Pho Da Cafe / hausspace

  • 19:00 - 10 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pho Da Cafe / hausspace
Save this picture!
Pho Da Cafe / hausspace, © Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

© Dung Huynh © Dung Huynh © Dung Huynh © Dung Huynh +17

  • Architects

    hausspace

  • Location

    La Gi, Binh Thuan, Vietnam

  • Architect in Charge

    Le Hau

  • Area

    240.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Dung Huynh
Save this picture!
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

From the architect. Located in Lagi, a coastal town in central Vietnam, with diverse tropical terrain consisting of mountains, forests, rivers and sandy beaches. The project is the initial phase of renovation for an existing local restaurant.

Save this picture!
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh

The owner has limited budget, so we expect a slow renovation process with multiple stages to completion and expected gaps in between while his business must stay operational. This demand requires slow, natural transitions that sustain as the business grows. Therefore, we envision the first phase harmoniously blends with its natural surroundings and existing construction made from bricks and cement. The new space should feel modern yet inviting to the current users.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

With this approach, we created a functional, open space for a cafe that is also intimate with nature. We choose to make the roof light and inexpensive by using a modest steel structure. The main support system replicates the familiar wood frame observable at the current restaurant, keeping harmonious rhythms between the new and the old, between the open and the enclosed spaces. Inspired by the colors and forms of the nearby dam, and riverbed rocks, we keep the roof, floor, and walls neutral and let the wood elements be featured intermittently through the space. It provides the guests with the usual comforts yet does not take away their intimate connection with nature.

Save this picture!
© Dung Huynh
© Dung Huynh
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Coffee Shop Vietnam
Cite: "Pho Da Cafe / hausspace" 10 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867739/pho-da-cafe-hausspace/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »