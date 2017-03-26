World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Calligraphy-Inspired Lakeside Hotel Proposed as the Centerpiece of Shanghai's Fengxian District

Calligraphy-Inspired Lakeside Hotel Proposed as the Centerpiece of Shanghai's Fengxian District

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Calligraphy-Inspired Lakeside Hotel Proposed as the Centerpiece of Shanghai's Fengxian District
Save this picture!
Calligraphy-Inspired Lakeside Hotel Proposed as the Centerpiece of Shanghai's Fengxian District, Courtesy of GroupGSA
Courtesy of GroupGSA

With their design approach treating the site as a work of art, GroupGSA’s proposal for a new hotel in Shanghai’s Fengxian District has been awarded 2nd prize in a recent competition. Located in the predominantly undeveloped Nangiao New City and part of the Yangtze River delta in south Shanghai, the Wanda Jinhai Lake Hotel aims to garner new interest in the region through the creation of a new social, cultural, and economic landmark. 

At the center of the Jinhai Lake, the new hotel integrates into the site and provides scenic vistas of the surrounding waterscape. “Inspiration stemmed from the concept of Chinese Calligraphy, the stroke of a brush with its ink dripping in the water,” say the architects. “Our site is merely a piece of art and we plan to leave our mark via our architecture which is painted on the site following the lines and the movement of the surrounding context.”

Courtesy of GroupGSA Courtesy of GroupGSA Courtesy of GroupGSA Courtesy of GroupGSA +22

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GroupGSA
Courtesy of GroupGSA

For efficient circulation, the fish-shaped building accommodates a ballroom and lobby with individual entrances, allowing for smooth guest movement in areas of high traffic. These also have independent parking entrances within close proximity, providing easy access to the basement.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GroupGSA
Courtesy of GroupGSA

Views of various scales are captured at different points throughout the hotel, capitalizing on the attractive landscape that surrounds the site with panoramas and more individual experiences. “The building provides a sensitive exploration of the site and an exotic interaction with the surrounding nature,” added GroupGSA.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GroupGSA
Courtesy of GroupGSA

Additional green roofs also serve as vantage points from a number of levels, further exhibiting the architecture’s ambition as an extension of the landscape.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of GroupGSA
Courtesy of GroupGSA

News via GroupGSA.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Osman Bari. "Calligraphy-Inspired Lakeside Hotel Proposed as the Centerpiece of Shanghai's Fengxian District" 26 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867734/calligraphy-inspired-lakeside-hotel-proposed-as-the-centerpiece-of-shanghais-fengxian-district/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »