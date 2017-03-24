World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Competitions
  3. Call for ArchDaily Interns: Summer 2017

Call for ArchDaily Interns: Summer 2017

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Call for ArchDaily Interns: Summer 2017
Save this picture!
Call for ArchDaily Interns: Summer 2017

 is looking for a motivated and highly-skilled architecture-lover to join our team of interns for Summer 2017! An ArchDaily Content internship provides a unique opportunity to learn about our site and write engaging, witty and insightful posts.

Interested? Then check out the requirements below.

  • Applicants must be fluent English speakers with excellent writing and research skills.
  • Applicants must have completed their first year of university/college.
  • Applicants must be able to work from home (or school/workplace).
  • Applicants must be able to dedicate 15 hours per week for research, writing and responding to edits; the schedule is flexible, but you must be reachable Monday through Friday.
  • Writing experience is a huge plus. If you have a blog or used to write for the school paper, tell us about it on the form below.
  • Basic experience with online blogging platforms, Facebook, Twitter, or Photoshop are a plus. Please indicate this in the form below.
  • The internship will run between May 2017 - August 2017. *(Flexible)

If you think that you have what it takes, please fill out the following form by April 13th 10:00 AM EST.  Applications will be processed on a rolling basis; once we fill the position we will stop accepting applications. (Read: Submit early!)

We will contact potential candidates (and only potential candidates) for follow-ups after April 13th. Late submissions will not be accepted!

ArchDaily internships are compensated.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Competitions
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Call for ArchDaily Interns: Summer 2017" 24 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867733/call-for-archdaily-interns-summer-2017/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »