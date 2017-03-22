Music+Architecture: This Web Series Invites World-Renowned Musicians to Perform in Celebrated Chilean Buildings

Save this picture! Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Sergio Pirrone

Architecture and music are two very different art forms – one is visual, tactile and logical; the other audial and emotional. So what happens when you bring these two artistic media together?

This is the idea explored by Chilean web series Insigne Sesiones, which aims to “[expose] he ideal mix between contemporary architecture and music, generating the first audiovisual project worldwide that officially joins these two disciplines.” For their first season, Insigne Sesiones invited six world-renowned musicians to perform their music in the intimate settings of some of the most celebrated works of Chilean architects across the country.

Check out the full first season below.

Camila Moreno + Elton & Leniz’s Casa Shaw

Save this picture! Casa Shaw / Elton & Leniz. Image © Insigne Sessions

Prefiero Fernández + Mathias Klotz’s Casa Raúl

Save this picture! Casa Raúl / Mathias Klotz. Image © Insigne Sessions

Niño Cohete + Felipe Assadi’s Casa Remota

Save this picture! Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi. Image © Insigne Sessions

Nano Stern + DRAA's La Leonera Mountain Retreat

Save this picture! La Leonera Mountain Retreat / DRAA. Image © Insigne Sessions

Los Jaivas + Juan Luis Martínez’s Casa en Pendiente

Save this picture! Casa en Pendiente / Juan Luis Martínez. Image © Insigne Sessions

Save this picture! Caterpillar House / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Insigne Sessions

For their second season, Insigne Sesiones is working on securing more artists from Latin America, North America, Europe and Africa to further integrate global music into Chilean architectural works and landscapes.

Check out Insigne Sesiones, here.