Music+Architecture: This Web Series Invites World-Renowned Musicians to Perform in Celebrated Chilean Buildings

Architecture and music are two very different art forms – one is visual, tactile and logical; the other audial and emotional. So what happens when you bring these two artistic media together?
This is the idea explored by Chilean web series Insigne Sesiones, which aims to “[expose] he ideal mix between contemporary architecture and music, generating the first audiovisual project worldwide that officially joins these two disciplines.” For their first season, Insigne Sesiones invited six world-renowned musicians to perform their music in the intimate settings of some of the most celebrated works of Chilean architects across the country.
Check out the full first season below.
Camila Moreno + Elton & Leniz’s Casa Shaw
Prefiero Fernández + Mathias Klotz’s Casa Raúl
Niño Cohete + Felipe Assadi’s Casa Remota
Nano Stern + DRAA's La Leonera Mountain Retreat
Los Jaivas + Juan Luis Martínez’s Casa en Pendiente
Travis + Sebastian Irarrazabal’s Caterpillar House
For their second season, Insigne Sesiones is working on securing more artists from Latin America, North America, Europe and Africa to further integrate global music into Chilean architectural works and landscapes.
Check out Insigne Sesiones, here.
