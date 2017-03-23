Two Wooden Towers / Sonja Hohengasser & Juergen Wirnsberger

+17

From the architect. New housing developments suffer from a lack of living quality. There are no similarities - neither form nor orientation and material and also no place for community. Autistic buildings arise in total separation and without relationship. These buildings ignore our most precious value - the landscape - it is mistreated by them.

Space

Our answer to the request for a semi-detached house were given with two similar towers standing near each other and creating a space – in front and in between. The building site is defined by the building restriction line and the definition of the maximum height. It is an experiment to create public space in this area of privacy - qualities known from old villages.

A familiar togetherness instead of the anonymous side by side.

Organisation

The two tower houses are organised in 4 floors.

Cellar: wellness area, technic

Ground floor: sleeping area

First floor: cooking and living area

Attic: view

Vertical circulation is organised by a very compact core and a hydraulic ramp for barrier-free usage.

Construction

The two wooden towers are founded on a common concrete base. They are built of CLT (cross-laminated-timber) plates.

All constructive elements, doors and interiors are built with spruce windows and floors are built with larch. The sun-protecting lamellae are made of pine-wood. All wooden surfaces are completely untreated!