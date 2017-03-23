World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Sonja Hohengasser & Juergen Wirnsberger
  6. 2016
  7. Two Wooden Towers / Sonja Hohengasser & Juergen Wirnsberger

Two Wooden Towers / Sonja Hohengasser & Juergen Wirnsberger

  • 05:00 - 23 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Two Wooden Towers / Sonja Hohengasser & Juergen Wirnsberger
Save this picture!
Two Wooden Towers / Sonja Hohengasser & Juergen Wirnsberger, © Christian Brandstaetter
© Christian Brandstaetter

© Christian Brandstaetter © Christian Brandstaetter © Christian Brandstaetter © Christian Brandstaetter +17

Save this picture!
© Christian Brandstaetter
© Christian Brandstaetter

From the architect. New housing developments suffer from a lack of living quality. There are no similarities - neither form nor orientation and material and also no place for community. Autistic buildings arise in total separation and without relationship. These buildings ignore our most precious value - the landscape - it is mistreated by them.

Save this picture!
© Christian Brandstaetter
© Christian Brandstaetter

Space

Our answer to the request for a semi-detached house were given with two similar towers standing near each other and creating a space – in front and in between. The building site is defined by the building restriction line and the definition of the maximum height. It is an experiment to create public space in this area of privacy - qualities known from old villages.

A familiar togetherness instead of the anonymous side by side.

Save this picture!
© Christian Brandstaetter
© Christian Brandstaetter

Organisation

The two tower houses are organised in 4 floors.

Cellar: wellness area, technic

Ground floor: sleeping area

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

First floor: cooking and living area

Attic: view

Save this picture!
© Christian Brandstaetter
© Christian Brandstaetter

Vertical circulation is organised by a very compact core and a hydraulic ramp for barrier-free usage.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Construction

The two wooden towers are founded on a common concrete base. They are built of CLT (cross-laminated-timber) plates.

Save this picture!
© Christian Brandstaetter
© Christian Brandstaetter

All constructive elements, doors and interiors are built with spruce windows and floors are built with larch. The sun-protecting lamellae are made of pine-wood. All wooden surfaces are completely untreated!

Save this picture!
© Christian Brandstaetter
© Christian Brandstaetter

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Austria
Cite: "Two Wooden Towers / Sonja Hohengasser & Juergen Wirnsberger" 23 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867699/two-wooden-towers-sonja-hohengasser-and-juergen-wirnsberger/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »