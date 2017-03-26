World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. This 6-Axis Robot Arm Can 3D Print Fiberglass Composites

This 6-Axis Robot Arm Can 3D Print Fiberglass Composites

This 6-Axis Robot Arm Can 3D Print Fiberglass Composites
Save this picture!
This 6-Axis Robot Arm Can 3D Print Fiberglass Composites, Atropos was developed by architects and engineers at the Politecnico di Milano's +Lab. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano
A team of architects and engineers at the Politecnico di Milano in Italy have unveiled Atropos, a six-axis robotic arm capable of printing continuous fiber composites. The one of a kind robot was developed by +Lab, the 3D printing laboratory at the Politecnico, who have taken inspiration from fibres found in the natural world. Through a technology known as Continuous Fiber Composites Smart Manufacturing, Atropos has the potential to create large, complex structures to aid the design and construction process.

The design team studied the behaviour of silkworms and spiders when developing the fiber-printing robot. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano Quick-setting fiber resin negates the need for additional supports. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano The six-axis robotic arm uses technology known as Continuous Fiber Composites Smart Manufacturing. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano The process can produce elements ranging from centimeters to meters. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano +16

While developing Atropos, the Politecnico team drew inspiration from the natural world, studying the fiber-based behavior of spiders and silkworms. Consideration was also given to the fibrous workings of human muscles and tendons, resulting in a six-axis robotic arm with versatile movement, free from excessive mechanisms.

Save this picture!
A UV source allows the fiber resin to dry quickly. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano
Save this picture!
The six-axis robotic arm uses technology known as Continuous Fiber Composites Smart Manufacturing. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano
The journey towards an Atropos-made object begins with a computer model generated through the 3D modeling software Rhinoceros. Using the algorithms editor Grasshopper, the path and motion of Atropos are calculated, allowing the robotic arm to begin the 3D printing process. The material itself uses thermosetting plastic - not the thermoplastic more commonly found in 3D printing operations - with fiber embedded into th print. Currently, the process uses fiberglass, however the team is working on introducing other fibers such as carbon fiber.

Save this picture!
The process can produce elements ranging from centimeters to meters. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano
Save this picture!
Quick-setting fiber resin negates the need for additional supports. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano
As Atropos dispenses the print, the resin is hardened by a UV light source near the print head, in many cases removing the need for temporary supports. The Politecnico di Milano team have also envisaged ways to make the process scalable, enabling the production of everything from extremely small and precise structures, to large complex products for use by architects and engineers.

Save this picture!
The design team studied the behaviour of silkworms and spiders when developing the fiber-printing robot. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano
"Based on the results obtained and optimum implementation, we are confident of the possibility to effectively use this technology for additive manufacturing of high performance, lightweight products for markets where those characteristics are essential," explain the +Lab team in a press release. "These characteristics, combined with the ease of scaling, makes this technology unique and enables opening up new, unimaginable productive scenarios to the implementation of composites in the world of building construction."

Save this picture!
The process can produce elements ranging from centimeters to meters. Image Courtesy of Politecnico di Milano
The team behind Atropos are confident in its potential for use in architecture and construction. Continuous Fiber Composites Smart Manufacturing can create 3D objects from a CAD file without the need for a mold, enabling the quick, cost-efficient creation of complex shapes. If upscaled, the technology could generate components covering several meters, such as façade systems complete with internal trusses and cores.

News via: Politecnico di Milano

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "This 6-Axis Robot Arm Can 3D Print Fiberglass Composites" 26 Mar 2017. ArchDaily.
