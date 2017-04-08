World
i

i

i

h

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Macao
  5. Millimeter Interior Design
  6. 2016
  House in Macau / Millimeter Interior Design

House in Macau / Millimeter Interior Design

  20:00 - 8 April, 2017
House in Macau / Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design

  • Architects

    Millimeter Interior Design

  • Location

    Macao

  • Designer

    Michael Liu

  • Area

    11000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design

From the architect. This 11,000 square-feet house is located on Taipa Island in the Southern side of Macau. The owners live with one elderly and three children. Understanding the needs of the owners, the designer transformed the space into a more practical and suitable home for the family to settle in. 

House in Macau / Millimeter Interior Design, Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design

Functionally, the designer relocated the staircase in the living area in order to create an effective and spacious living space for its owners. Apart from expanding the living area, the designer also designed two bedrooms for two sons, two sizable ensuite bedrooms for daughter and grandmother.  A full level for a master ensuite bedroom, with an open roof top sitting area as a sky garden with a spectacular sea view, a spacious walk-in closet, and stereo room. The designer purposely designed a study room in the basement for their three children. The study room is connected to the garden, but the full height wall in the existing garden has blocked all the natural sunlight and cannot reach into the basement. The designer demolished the wall and created an artistic staircase to link up the split garden, thus, allowing the sunlight to go into the reading room. The other side of the basement is a wine cellar which can store more than 500 bottles.

Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design

Conceptually, the designer used geometry form as main design concept.  The rectangular shape exterior in contrast with the curved lines used in interior area, creates an energetic movement through out the entire house. The whole house uses natural materials, veneer and marble for the walls and floor and a decorative green wall to embellish the home to create a natural ambience.

Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Courtesy of Millimeter Interior Design
Cite: "House in Macau / Millimeter Interior Design" 08 Apr 2017. ArchDaily.
