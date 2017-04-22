World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Hungary
  5. Ferdinand and Ferdinand Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Cycling Center / Ferdinand and Ferdinand Architects

Cycling Center / Ferdinand and Ferdinand Architects

  • 05:00 - 22 April, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Cycling Center / Ferdinand and Ferdinand Architects
Save this picture!
Cycling Center / Ferdinand and Ferdinand Architects, © Andrea Balazs
© Andrea Balazs

© Andrea Balazs © Andrea Balazs © Andrea Balazs © Andrea Balazs +46

Save this picture!
© Andrea Balazs
© Andrea Balazs

From the architect. 10- 15 years ago the topic of mobility gained momentum in the Hungarian contemporary architecture. Many young architects realised that a major  task of the next generation of architects/enginiers and urban designes will be the redefinition and reshaping of the existing urban infrastructure.  Architecture and mobility will have implications not only on the traffic systems (means of traffic) of the 21st century, they will have impact on social spaces, public parks, as well.

Save this picture!
First Floor
First Floor

It allo meant that the an increasing percentage of  the new architect-generations will be involved in the formation and design of the new urban networks, as opposed to the traditional tasks of designing commercial and public buildings, or residential properties.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Balazs
© Andrea Balazs

Although the town of TISZAFÜRED is conseiderd to be the capital of the Tisza-Lake Region, and also the center the North Alföld eco-touristic subregion, it has relatively few sights / buildings that are worth mentioning from clearly actitectural prospective. One of them nearby is the Hotel Tisza Balneum (designer: Ferdinand Architects 2004-2008).

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Perhaps that is why my first encounter with the cycling center struck me as a suprise. We arrived on the main road from the direction of Debrecen. For miles and miles there is nothing to see but the breathtaking planes of Hortobágy. When we reached Tiszafüred, and crossed the railroad - quite unexpectedly we caughts the sight of the new building. The psychological efferct is very different from  other buildings which have a high tower - which the visitors can see from far - here it comes totally out of the blue, after one or two bends from the town centre - you have a stand-alone snow white building in front of you -  with suprising contoures.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Balazs
© Andrea Balazs

For the lovers of contemporary architecture it is immediately obvious the Bicycle Center designed by Ferdinand Architects may have been inspired by Dutch or Danish examples of urban bicycle facilities. The road becomes the building itselt in their stucture, too, as it spirals upwards, slowly ascending and finally connects into the building  at the top - where the entrance zone to the Pavilion was located. 

Save this picture!
Second Floor
Second Floor

This concept was further developed in Tiszafüred, the connection of the central corpus and the spirals are loosened, less calculated, less regular.   The roads that take the cyclers up are coverd with green roofs at certain parts establish the functional connection between the levels of the building. The three floors have three distinctly different functions: The ground floor houses bicycle rentals and service function,  wash rooms and showers are located on the seond floor, while the top floor gives room to a coffe shop and ian nformation desk. From here you can enjoy the beautiful vistas of Tisza Lake. 

Save this picture!
© Andrea Balazs
© Andrea Balazs

And the regular one day cycling program looks like this: families or tourist groups arrive by car or by bust to the closed parking area, they change to the own or rented bikes, if they need any information, they contact the person at the information desk, than set out for the 50km (roughly 30 miles) bicycle road. When they get back at the end of the day, they can have a shower, change, have their vehicles repaired or maintained,  have refreshments at the coffee shop, chill out, and continue their tour.

The building may seem a little exeggerated or too modernly shaped for the first sight, since the style and the scale of the building may be considered more suitable for a more dense urban background - as in the examples cited aboe.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Balazs
© Andrea Balazs

On the other hand it must not be forgotten that objective of the designer could have been the creation of a symbolic venue, that provides a marketing advantage too, as its unusual form is easy to remember,, it clearly distinguishes Tiszafüred from other tourist destinations.

Save this picture!
Third Floor
Third Floor

This building does not merely serve the pure functional needs of bikers, it aims to the the symbol of the touristic development projects in the region, may be the symbol of the bicycle tourism in Hungary, in general.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Balazs
© Andrea Balazs

In summary the dinamic,, dashing (buoyant) structure that reflects the pleasure of rolling, the pleasure of movement  does not become a provocation, on the contrary it is a brilliant architectural gesture, which is  capable of communicatig  a grand-scale touristic development to the any or all layers of society.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Visitor Center Hungary
Cite: "Cycling Center / Ferdinand and Ferdinand Architects" 22 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/867673/cycling-center-ferdinand-and-ferdinand-architects/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »