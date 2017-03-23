Light Folds / WY-TO Architects

+36

Architects WY-TO Architects

Location Paris, France

Architect in Charge Pauline Gaudry

Area 70.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Svend Andersen

From the architect. In the heart of a paved courtyard, the studio of a painter occupies a magnificent 1900 glass canopy. The volume being very generous, in winter season it becomes necessary to optimize the heating system by subdividing space. The principle of "workshop in the workshop" meets this expectation.

The quality of natural lighting, precious to the artist, is preserved thanks to the fan-shaped geometry of the new structure, which allows the natural light to penetrate.

When the facades of the volume open, space becomes one: it becomes vast and generous again. While welcoming an exhibition space, the mezzanine offers a new relationship to the canopy and provides a general view of the place.

The expression of the workshop echoes the lines of the canopy which he declines according to multiple processes: rhythms of the glass roof and the facades with polycarbonate’ elements, fine lines of the railings and luminaries. Thus, the new workshop naturally fits into its setting of light.

Like a fan, the 3 volumes of the workshop unfold and echo the lines of the canopy.