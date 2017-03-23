World
  7. Light Folds / WY-TO Architects

Light Folds / WY-TO Architects

  • 02:00 - 23 March, 2017
Light Folds / WY-TO Architects
Light Folds / WY-TO Architects, © Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen

© Svend Andersen

© Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen

From the architect. In the heart of a paved courtyard, the studio of a painter occupies a magnificent 1900 glass canopy. The volume being very generous, in winter season it becomes necessary to optimize the heating system by subdividing space. The principle of "workshop in the workshop" meets this expectation. 

© Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen

The quality of natural lighting, precious to the artist, is preserved thanks to the fan-shaped geometry of the new structure, which allows the natural light to penetrate. 

© Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen

When the facades of the volume open, space becomes one: it becomes vast and generous again. While welcoming an exhibition space, the mezzanine offers a new relationship to the canopy and provides a general view of the place. 

© Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen
Section
Section
© Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen

The expression of the workshop echoes the lines of the canopy which he declines according to multiple processes: rhythms of the glass roof and the facades with polycarbonate’ elements, fine lines of the railings and luminaries. Thus, the new workshop naturally fits into its setting of light.

Like a fan, the 3 volumes of the workshop unfold and echo the lines of the canopy.

© Svend Andersen
© Svend Andersen
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Products:

Wood Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors France
