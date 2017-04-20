Nuun Jewels Store / Brunoir & Java Architecture

+9

From the architect. Art director and founder of Nuun Jewels, Nourah Al Faisal wanted to create a cross cultural space dedicated to her jewelry designs, where Middle Eastern influences would meet French style.

According to the brief, the showroom concept would embrace the brand’s identity as well as the architectural and design codes Brunoir had developed for the first window display at the Four Seasons George V. Nourah Al Faisal commissioned Brunoir to design its first showroom in Paris.

Brunoir asked Java Architecture to come and join the project. Together they were able to create a language of cross-cutting expertise between scenography, design and architecture. They developed the concept of a jewelry case by designing a double skin partition that runs along the main wall, and creating a feeling of suspended lightness and spaciousness.

“I love rose gold.”

A favorite of Nuun’s, rose gold became the main thread of the project. Using Nuun’s brand identity and colors (powder pink, gold and white), the Brunoir x Java Architecture team opted for a soft and subdued design style so the jewelry creations would shine fully. If white is the dominant color on the walls and ceiling, it is enhanced by touches of gold and powder pink.

In the main boutique room, the pink tone is softened by indirect light hidden behind the double skin wall. Brass elements contribute to the feeling of refinement and light, with subtle touches of gold here and there on the partitions, furniture, shelves as well as on the fixtures and fittings.

The jewels are exhibited in displays inside thin white arches. At the back, an intimate boudoir provides for discreet and quiet meetings.

The boudoir features an inversed curved wall as an echo of the first room. A pink gradation is painted on it and extends onto the wooden floor, adding to its hushed and peaceful ambiance. The mirror wall alternates silver and golden panels, in a game of light and reflections.

Light is also at the heart of the project. The soft and warm ambiance in the main room and the boudoir is further enhanced by indirect light and reflections, while direct light inside the displays focuses on the jewellery exclusively to bring out the beauty and shine of the gemstones.