One of Oscar Niemeyer's Final Designs Will Be Completed Posthumously in Germany

One of Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer’s final designs, a 12-meter-diameter glass and concrete sphere perched on the corner of a factory building, is set to be completed in Leipzig, Germany, reports Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (Central German Broadcasting, MDR).

In 2011, Niemeyer was commissioned by railway crane manufacturer Kirow Leipzig to design an addition to the company’s central plant in Leipzig that would house a cafeteria, lounge and bar. Shortly before his passing in December 2012, at the age of 104, Niemeyer completed a sketch of the structure, showing sphere consisting of a lattice pattern underneath a tennis-ball-like reinforced concrete patch.

Within the sphere, interiors clad in tiled surfaces and blue carpet will evoke the spirit of Bossa Nova and Copacabana, while comfortable armchairs and projected images of Niemeyer drawings will help to create a relaxing atmosphere for factory workers.

Made of concrete and glass, a new #building designed by Oscar Niemeyer will open in Leipzig next year https://t.co/MUtKGe1LCX #Art #News pic.twitter.com/Wk5fCTumJ1 — Fine Art Biblio (@fineartbiblio) March 20, 2017

The head of Kirow Leipzig, Ludwig Koehne (who was also responsible for the design of the factory), told MDR that the commission resulted following a conversation with the factory’s in-house chef, who requested a new cook space.

“The content of the letter was that we have a very good cook who seeks a new challenge beyond canteen food, and we should urgently have an expansion [for a restaurant], that possibly goes on the roof,” said Koehne.

The project is reportedly to be inaugurated in March 2018.

See more images of the project here.

News via MDR, H/T artnet.

