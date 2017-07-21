World
  The House of Pagona / Smyrlis Architects

The House of Pagona / Smyrlis Architects

  20:00 - 21 July, 2017
The House of Pagona / Smyrlis Architects
The House of Pagona / Smyrlis Architects, © Irini Giotopoulou
© Irini Giotopoulou

© Irini Giotopoulou © Irini Giotopoulou © Chrissoula Voulgari © Chrissoula Voulgari +49

  • Team

    Tina Liagi, Eleana Myriouni, Dimitris Sylaidos, Nana Stathi, Stacy Nikolaou
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Irini Giotopoulou
© Irini Giotopoulou

From the architect. The house of Pagona transforms the market limitations of a low cost construction as well as certain typical wishes and regional references of its inhabitants into architecture.

© Chrissoula Voulgari
© Chrissoula Voulgari

The residence is situated at Vari, a coastal suburb of Athens, beyond the Attica Basin, near the foothills of Mt. Hymettus.  With a local climate of mild winters and hot summers, and a flat topography of an ancient salt-bed surrounded by hills, the building is surrounded by low density, contractor-built, single-family residences.

© Irini Giotopoulou
© Irini Giotopoulou

The design of the project is defined by low-cost, sustainability and low-energy use requirements.  It uses the materials and standard construction techniques of local contractors in non-standard ways.

© Chrissoula Voulgari
© Chrissoula Voulgari

The project uses low-energy consumption and storage systems based on a time- vs. cost-effect ratio.  Its environmental design is based on passive exposure and protection systems supported by solar energy collection and storage.  The building volume is laid out so as to manage – protect from, expose and filter – direct solar radiation.

© Irini Giotopoulou
© Irini Giotopoulou

As a result, the inhabitants experience vertical and horizontal sequences of different types of spaces, through various opening mechanisms.  There are no surrounding exterior or typical garden spaces in the house of Pagona, only a variable progression of oriented, potential exterior, covered or uncovered spaces.  

© Chrissoula Voulgari
© Chrissoula Voulgari
Basement Level Plan
Basement Level Plan
© Irini Giotopoulou
© Irini Giotopoulou

The architecture of the House of Pagona stands against the Modern movement: it translates the desires, needs and possibilities of specific individuals into a complex spatial sequence of experiences and an architecture of the everyday, sensually exciting, responding to the seasons through forms, proportions, scale and movement.  It can be different space, every day.

© Chrissoula Voulgari
© Chrissoula Voulgari
